Batwoman’s Ruby Rose Has Some Little-Known Anime Tattoos

The CW is looking to expand its “Arrow-verse” with the first foray into Gotham City, following the character of Kate Keene, aka the titular Batwoman. Portrayed by the actress Ruby Rose, the series will follow the caped crusader as she attempts to take the place of Bruce Wayne, Batman, who has gone missing from Gotham. With the city needing a new hero, Keene will be squaring off against her own rogues gallery, as well as some hangovers from Bruce’s villain stable such as Magpie and Tommy Elliot (aka Hush). Little did we know that Rose has quite a love of anime, that she’s expressed with a number of tattoos!

Twitter User DarylSurat managed to spot a number of tattoos that pay homage not only to the Samurai Pizza Cats, a strange lesser known series that combines armored warriors with pizza loving cats, but also Astro Boy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Ruby Rose is television and film’s go-to pick whenever the script calls for a heavily tattooed lesbian, it is worth noting that they usually have to use makeup and costuming to conceal/change her tattoos lest the world see her Astro Boy & Samurai Pizza Cats right forearm pic.twitter.com/vYp5eGOs1l — Daryl Surat (@DarylSurat) October 2, 2019

If you’re unfamiliar with the Samurai Pizza Cats, here’s quick breakdown for you. The parody anime series originally aired in 1990 thanks to Tatsunoko Production and creator Kunitoshi Okajima, and was eventually brought over to North America thanks to Saban Entertainment in 1991. The plot focuses on three mechanically powered, Samurai cats who just so happen to run a pizzeria from which they deliver pizza to all the denizens of Little Tokyo. Drafted to fight against the nefarious machinations of the “Big Cheese” and his minions, the parody series focuses more on hilarious situations rather than any sort of brutal action.

Batwoman was originally a DC property that has had a long history in the DC Comics universe, starting out as a Silver Age character, but then being reintroduced in 2006 with a brand new costume, origin, and personality in the limited series titled 52. It’s here that Keene continued to operate in her own series at DC Comics, eventually gaining enough fanfare to be considered for a live action series of her own, with her upcoming television franchise landing at the CW, right as Arrow enters into its final installments.

Do you have any anime tattoos? If you had to get one, what franchise would you want to be inked onto your body? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Batwoman, and the Samurai Pizza Cats!