Beastars Shares All-New Trailer

Following in the footsteps of anthropomorphic fiction such as the popular comic book series Blacksad and the Disney film Zootopia, Beastars is a brand new animated series from Netflix that will place characters into a murder mystery where “predators” and “prey” are the name of the game. With an October release inching closer and closer, Netflix has released a brand new trailer that dives deeper into this brand new world and gives audiences an idea of what to expect from the show’s themes and characters.

Beastars brings its story to life with some amazing 3D computer animation, managing to show off its animal world in a stylized method. Will this dark Zootopia manage to ensnare an audience within its web and return for a second season? We’ll be sure to keep you posted!

Beastars will be directed by Shinichi Matsumi for Studio Orange, Nanami Higuchi (Little Witch Academia) will be writing the scripts, Nao Ootsu will be designing the characters, Eiji Inomoto (Ghost in the Shell Arise) will serve as the CG chief director, Minami Kasuga will serve as art director, Ken Hashimoto as color designer, Shiori Furusho as director of photography, Junichi Uematsu as editor, and Satoru Kousaki (Wake Up, Girls!, Oreimo) will be composing the music.

The series stars Chikahiro Kobayashi as Legoshi, Sayaka Senbongi as Haru, Yuuki Ono as Louis, Atsumi Tanezaki as Juno, Junya Enoki as Jack, Akio Ohtsuka as Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka as Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Naoto Kobayashi as Durham, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai, Takaaki Torashima as Bill, Sayumi Watabe as Els, Genki Muro as Dom, Yuichi Iguchi as Kibi, Yuko Hara as Shiira, Ikuto Kanemasa as Aoba, Akane Ochi as Ellen, Hibiku Yamamura as Mizuchi, Sakura Andou as Legom, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Mayor, and Kenyuu Horiuchi as Oguma.

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”