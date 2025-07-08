Berserk Fans Start Petition to Save Series From Another Adaptation

Berserk fans are channeling their inner rage to fight back against another adaptation of Kentaro Miura’s seminal manga. The dark fantasy series, which began serialization in 1989, is considered to be one of, if not THE greatest manga of all time. Berserk has already received several anime adaptations, with 1997’s iteration being labeled as the best among the fan base. But, many would agree that Berserk hasn’t received the faithful adaptation it deserves. Adi Shankar, the creator of Netflix’s Devil May Cry, has long sought to adapt Berserk into an animated series, but some fans are staunchly against the idea and are launching their own quest for revenge online.

The debacle stems from a social media post Shankar wrote detailing his plans for the Berserk franchise, were he to ever get hold of the rights. “Berserk = Mine. Lore = Changed. Guts = Adi Shankar Self Insert,” read the post on X (formerly Twitter). The post caused a frenzy among the fan base, with some being in support of the Castlevania executive producer developing a new adaptation, and others being firmly against the idea. Those in the latter camp have let their voices be known through a new online petition.

Fans Petition Against Adi Shankar’s Berserk

A handful of Berserk fans have let their voices be known by creating an online petition against Adi Shankar’s involvement in a Berserk adaptation. “Defend the Quality and Integrity of the Berserk Franchise from Adi Shankar,” was the title of the Change.org petition.

“As someone deeply invested in the world of anime and manga, it is painful to see beloved franchises compromised by inadequate production,” began the petition’s official description. “This petition is a call to prevent Adi Shankar, a producer known for his involvement in controversial animated adaptations such as Castlevania and Devil May Cry, from working on Berserk. His previous works have often been heavily criticized for their poor animation quality and writing style, often compared unfavorably to ‘cringe-worthy TikTok content.’”

“Let’s protect Berserk from falling into the same pitfall as other franchises under Shankar’s production,” the petition concluded. Despite the clear passion of the petition’s creator, it doesn’t have many signatures. At the time of writing, only 32 people have signed the online petition, with two leaving supportive comments. However, 32 voices are still loud enough to reach Adi Shankar, who responded to the post on social media…

Adi Shankar Fires Back Against the Berserk Petition

After hearing of the petition, Adi Shanker took to X to let his own opinion be known. Unlike the petition, which featured a lengthy description, Shankar’s riposte was just two words: “Cry Harder.”

There are currently no official plans for Shankar to develop a Berserk adaptation, despite the creator’s long-held interest in the franchise. As it stands, there aren’t any plans for any studio to adapt Berserk. However, given the immense popularity of Miura’s work, expect at least one more adaptation to be developed sometime in the future.

