Berserk Brings Back Major Villains For The First Time in Years

Earlier this summer, Berserk finally returned to the world of manga after almost a year in limbo. Luckily, the comeback wasted little time in completely changing the world of Guts and the Band of the Hawk. In chapters 384 and 385, readers learned much more about the Black Swordsman, his origins, and how his ties to the supernatural have granted him a much-needed power-up for the fights ahead. In Chapter 386, the story once again returns to Griffith and his new nation, Falconia, as classic villains have finally made their way back to the manga for the first time in years.

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Warning. If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Berserk’s latest chapter, Chapter 386, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In the recent installment, we return to Falconia, the country that Griffith has been ruling with his new Band of the Hawk that brings together humans and apostles alike. While the White Hawk convenes with some of his soldiers, he has unexpected visitors in his new kingdom. The Godhand has finally returned after years away from the series, with Void and his fellow demonic brethren making sure to haze their newest member. Griffith might not exactly be Femto at this point, but it’s clear that the Godhand hasn’t forgotten about the White Hawk.

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The Godhand Throws Shade at Griffith

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Appearing before Griffith, the Godhand wasted little time in knocking their latest addition to their ghoulish squad. Specifically, Void makes note of how childish his creation of a kingdom appears: “Utterly ridiculous, the very act of an infant inferior to a child. Everything is a lie! Everything is an illusion! This faint illusion that blows away in the wind? Don’t make me laugh. What a spectacle! In the end, you are nothing more than a self-styled king of staged performances.” Before leaving entirely, the Godhand go so far as to say that Griffith is living in a prison of his own making. Referring to Falconia as a “prison of his own making,” this latest chapter of Berserk feels like the comeuppance that fans have been waiting to see.

Beginning last month, Berserk released the first three new chapters of the manga after spending months out of the limelight. Unfortunately, even with this new trio of installments, the end has come once again, as chapter 387 hasn’t revealed its release date. Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga have been working with notes and discussions from Miura himself. Looking to honor their departed friend by completing the manga series, it might be years before the final chapter lands, but there will be a finale.

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