Berserk Cosplay Transforms Guts Into a Sailor Scout

Berserk and Sailor Moon could not be more different. While both see their stars taking on monsters in their daily routines, Usagi’s story is far more uplifting than the dire circumstances that have befallen Guts and the Band of the Hawk. On top of this, the Sailor Scouts recently returned with two anime films that recently made their way onto Netflix in Sailor Moon Cosmos Parts 1 and 2, as Berserk’s anime continues to be “missing in action”. One cosplayer has decided to fuse the two unlikely worlds together by imagining what Guts might have looked like had the Black Swordsman been born a Sailor Scout.

The last time we witnessed Guts on the small screen was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition. Rather than weaving a wholly new anime series for the Band of the Hawk, the series instead merged footage from the trilogy of films that recreated the Golden Age Arc, while peppering in some new footage not seen in the original release. Despite the Black Swordsman, his allies, and his enemies hitting the anime world several times, there are still quite a few battles and events that have never been animated. Hopefully, Berserk fans will one day have the chance to see all of Guts’ fights hit the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Berserk: The Sailor Swordsman

Understandably, there has never been an official crossover featuring Guts and the Sailor Scouts. Berserk is a story that hasn’t had any official crossovers in its history and especially following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, it seems highly doubtful that we’ll see the Band of the Hawk entering the multiverse.

If you want to jump into the latest Sailor Moon movies, they are available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the two films that bring the Sailor Scouts’ story to a close, “These films cover the Shadow Galactica arc, which is the final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series. Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one. Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins.”

Want to see what wild cosplays emerge in the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest creations in the anime cosplay scene.