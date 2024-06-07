Crunchyroll Exec Talks The Berserk Store's Success (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, Crunchyroll swung open the digital doors on its very own Berserk store. Creating original merchandise that focuses on the likes of Guts, Griffith, Casca, the Band of the Hawk, and the monsters that populate the beloved anime franchise, the store has seen serious success so far. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the chance to talk with an executive at Crunchyroll when it comes to the decision to open a Berserk store and how the company tapped into the aesthetic of the brutal anime franchise.

In chatting with Crunchyroll's Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Kristin Hamilton, we were able to learn more regarding how the company approached creating merchandise worthy of Kentaro Miura and his greatest work. Here's what Hamilton had to say about capturing the aesthetic of the Band of the Hawk, "Fans want products that fill them with the same emotions they feel as when they read the manga or watch the anime. The Berserk aesthetic is very raw and gritty and we want our merchandise to evoke those same emotions. The latest Berserk collection found on Crunchyroll brings all of that to life across a variety of stunning apparel items. In addition to the apparel collection, Berserk fans can also find manga, home video, figures and accessories to celebrate their love of Berserk. All Crunchyroll subscribers receive their member benefit discount automatically when you shop on the Crunchyroll store."

(Photo: OLM Inc)

The Band Of The Hawk's Appeal

We then asked Hamilton about what continues to help push Berserk to the forefront in the anime community, "The Berserk manga is one of the greatest of all time, with over 60 million copies sold. Kentaro Miura's attention to detail is unrivaled, with each of his panels presented as a piece of art. The lore of his world is very rich, and it is easy for readers to become very invested in his stories early on."

One of the biggest recent releases from Berserk was the release of the original Berserk anime series on Blu-Ray. Hamilton confirmed that sales on the physical release were a success, proving that there remains plenty of gas in the tank for Kentaro Miura's franchise, "We thought this release would be a strong performer due to the popularity of the series, but it has surpassed our expectations. We're excited to be able to bring fan-favorite titles like this to our customers in an updated format release."

Finally, to wrap our conversation, Hamilton stated that they don't have any present plans to expand on the Berserk store, but things can always change, "We don't have any future plans for Berserk merchandise to announce just yet, but stay tuned. We're always looking for new merchandise opportunities across our fans' favorite series that will continue to surprise and delight them."

You can check out Crunchyroll's Berserk Store by clicking here.