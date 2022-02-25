Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Is On Sale Now

Elden Ring launched on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC today February 25th, and the Collector’s Edition has been available to purchase on and off at various retailers. Details about each release can be found below. Keep tabs on the retailer links for restocks. You can check out our review of Elden Ring right here.

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Details ($189.99):

Physical copy of the game

9-inch statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

Exclusive SteelBook featuring the Elden Ring

40-page hardcover art book

Digital Soundtrack

For those unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the game is the latest from developer FromSoftware. Published by Bandai Namco, the game is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, best known for his work on the Souls franchise. Those games have a well-established track record for their difficulty, but the general consensus on Elden Ring seems to be that the game keeps the challenge, but it doesn’t seem to be as intimidating for newcomers. Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin also played a role in crafting the game’s lore. All of ComicBook.com’s previous coverage of Elden Ring can be found right here.