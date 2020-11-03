Berserk Fan Art Takes Guts Into The Future World Of Cyberpunk 2077

✖

The world of Berserk is one that has been plagued by delays, with the manga having put off chapters for sometimes months, if not years, at a time, and one fan artist has created what might be the perfect crossover with a video game that has been delayed nearly as often with Cyberpunk 2077! Though Berserk takes place entirely in a medieval fantasy world that is far more filled with the supernatural and magical creatures, this interesting crossover art does a great job of imagining what Guts might look like if he were brought into this futuristic world.

Recently, Berserk's manga has been releasing its chapters at a steady clip, with the creator Kentaro Miura getting back to work on the world of the Band of the Hawk while simultaneously hinting that the end might very well be near for the story of Guts, Griffith, and Casca. Cyberpunk 2077 recently disappointed fans with the announcement that the game was going to be delayed once again, moving the video game back to December of this year, set back from its original November release. With CD Projekt hinting at some big things for its new video game entry following the wildly successful Witcher 3, it definitely seems as if the game will be contender for "game of the year"!

Reddit User Shrekemal shared this impressive fan art that manages to perfectly blend the world of Berserk with that of Cyberpunk 2077, imagining what the black swordsman might look like with an arm that is definitely far more technologically advanced than the one that he is currently lugging around in the manga of the series:

Berserk has yet to be confirmed for a return to the world of anime, with the last season of Studio GEMBA's offering being released in 2017. Based on the style of animation that was used for this new interpretation of the Band of the Hawk, many fans were turned away from this season but followers of the franchise are still crossing their fingers that one day Guts and company will return to the world of anime.

What do you think of this near perfect crossover between Berserk and Cyberpunk 2077?