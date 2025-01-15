Collecting Berserk Drives Guts & Casca Further Apart With This Collector’s Item

The story of Berserk has its fair share of blood, gore, and violence that permeates its events, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for love. One of anime’s most tragic love stories is the one shared by Guts and Casca, former members of the Band of the Hawk who find themselves separated from one another for years thanks to the horrors they’ve encountered. While things have changed in recent chapters of the brutal manga, Berserk is still keeping Casca and Guts apart in nefarious ways and its merchandise if following suit. A new hilariously tragic piece of merchandise is keeping the two former soldiers at arms length once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Casca wasn’t initially a fan of Guts when Griffith wanted the future Black Swordsman to join the Band of the Hawk’s ranks. Acting as second-in-command to Griffith, the female soldier had to work twice as hard as she attempted to survive on the battlefield and gain the respect of enemies and allies alike. Over time, Guts and Casca found themselves sharing feelings for one another, finding love on the battlefield. Unfortunately, the love between the two anime soldiers ran into a major obstacle thanks to Griffith’s addition to the God Hand during the Eclipse. Following this traumatic event, Casca lost her mind and for decades of Berserk’s manga, one of Guts’ greatest goals was to bring Casca back to her senses.

4C

Star Crossed Anime Lovers

Dark Horse Direct has shared a new preview for this upcoming Berserk Bookends, recreating the earlier takes on Guts and Casca. As our article’s title highlights, the more books you collect in the Berserk franchise, the further apart the Band of the Hawk couple becomes. The bookends will retail for around $250 USD, planning to ship this summer from June to August. If you want to add this hilarious merchandise to your collection, you might want to jump on it by checking out this link, as the bookends are limited to five hundred in total.

Dark Horse Direct

dark horse direct

Berserk’s Brutal Future

Unfortunately for Berserk fans, no new anime adaptations have been announced to continue the Band of the Hawk’s story. This fact is all the more tragic thanks to the fact that there are countless chapters of the dark series that have yet to be adapted to any of the anime adaptations we’ve witnessed. Luckily, the manga is still going strong.

Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk is now created by Miura’s friends in writer Koji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. Gaga previously had worked with Miura on the series as the mangaka’s assistants but have carried the torch to finish Guts’ story after decades of chapters. While no finale date has been revealed, the series has hinted at the idea that the Black Swordsman’s story is in its “endgame.”

Want to see what future merchandise arises from the world of the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.