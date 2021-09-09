Berserk Shares First Look At Kentaro Miura Exhibit

While the future of Berserk as a franchise is still anyone’s guess following the passing of Kentaro Miura, the final chapter by the master mangaka is set to arrive in a short time, and an exhibit honoring the prolific artist will arrive at the same time in Japan. Set to feature the many artistic works of Miura while also celebrating the dark franchise focusing on Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk, Young Animal has given us a sneak peek at the exhibit which is getting ready to swing open its doors.

Berserk first premiered as a manga series in 1988, with Miura standing by its side, writing and drawing the series for decades. Suffering from heart failure earlier this year at the age of 54, the world of anime lost a colossal titan of the industry. With Chapter 364 being the final chapter of the series created by Miura, the exhibit appears to not just feature his art from the past, but new art that was specifically created to celebrate both Berserk and the man responsible for bringing to life the Band of the Hawk and the dark world that they inhabit.

Young Animal’s Official Twitter Account gave us a look at the Exhibit that will open its doors on September 10th, sharing a number of the major art pieces that will be featured as well as some statues showing off some of the terrifying creatures of the series such as Nosferatu Zodd:

Berserk has received two animated series in the past, with the original hitting the small screen in 1997 and the second, cg series landing decades later in 2016. With the series also receiving a trilogy of movies to retell the story of the Golden Age Arc, there has been no confirmation that Guts and company will be returning to the world of anime, though considering the series’ popularity it may only be a matter of time.

The Exhibit honoring Kentaro Miura is set to run from September 10th to the 23rd in Japan, though there have been no plans for the art to be brought to North America for fans in the West.

The Exhibit honoring Kentaro Miura is set to run from September 10th to the 23rd in Japan, though there have been no plans for the art to be brought to North America for fans in the West.