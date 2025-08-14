Berserk Hypes Its Next Big Release

Berserk has long been a fan-favorite within the anime world for good reason. The dark franchise, which hit the ground running in the 1980s, has followed Guts, Griffith, and Casca as they navigate a world of monsters and betrayal. Even following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the manga has struggled on thanks to creators Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga. As the Black Swordsman attempts to fight his inner demons in the latest manga chapters, Berserk has released new information regarding the next volume that will compile our heroes’ latest foray in their cruel world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Berserk’s thirty-fourth manga volume is set to release in Japan on August 29th, taking several of the latest chapters from the book’s current creative team, but that’s not all. In Japan, the volume will also include a special figurine of Nosferatu Zodd, the Apostle who has long been a deadly antagonist to the Black Swordsman. While this information was known for some time, Young Animal has also released a first look at the cover for this upcoming compilation, featuring Guts in his Berserker armor in chains. Thanks to his encounter with the Kushan Empire and the siege that befell the Eastern Nation, this image is appropriate for what is currently taking place. You can check out both the manga cover and the Zodd figurine below.

young animal

young animal

The Black Swordsman’s Wild Ride

Even though the Kushan Empire has allied itself with Guts’ allies in a bid to take down Griffith once and for all, Guts has been going through a tough time. Following the destruction of Elfhelm, and Casca being kidnapped by Griffith, the Black Swordsman is now struggling to return to battle. During one particularly disheartening scene, Guts is faced with certain doom thanks to the new Band of the Hawk’s premier assassin, only saved at the last minute by Silat. Noting the brand on Guts’ neck, Kushan has exiled him to a mysterious cave that is sure to present some wild challenges for the brutal protagonist.

Berserk might not have officially stated that its manga is in its “endgame,” but all signs are pointing toward this being the case. With Kushan linking up with Guts’ crew, a titanic war against Griffith and his fiendish new army seems to be looming on the horizon, even with the protagonist set to take on a very different threat. In a previous interview, Kouji Mori has stated that he expects the manga to continue for years to come, so fans shouldn’t prepare to say goodbye to the dark franchise any time soon.

As for an anime, there have been no recent developments regarding Berserk returning to the screen following the recent series, Berserk: Memorial Edition. Should a new anime adaptation arrive, there is plenty of material to cover from the manga that has never been brought to the screen. Fingers crossed that sooner rather than later, we’ll see Guts and company return to the anime world.

Want to see what the future holds for the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Berserk, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.