Berserk Writer Talks Upcoming Manga Release: “Parts Miura Struggled With”

Following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, Berserk fans debated whether the manga would finish out Guts, Griffith, and Casca’s story, or if the printed story would remain forever unfinished. After months of debate, Miura’s closest friends decided to honor the deceased creator by finishing out the story of the Band of the Hawk. Writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s artists have been working to create new chapters of the manga, and recently, Mori spoke about the next manga release. Understandably, it’s been no easy task following in Miura’s footsteps.

Taking to social media, Mori discussed the 43rd manga volume of Berserk and the challenges of continuing the series, “The cover image has been revealed. Gaga’s work is always truly amazing. Thanks to everyone’s support, I’m somehow managing to move forward while battling anxiety. This volume and the next volume’s chapters were parts that Miura struggled with and agonized over as much as he did with ‘The Eclipse,’ so they were challenging. However, because of that, these are also sections that have been discussed repeatedly over many years, so I believe the dialogue and scenes have been preserved quite accurately. I’d be delighted if you enjoy it.” You can check out Mori’s post and the manga volume cover below.

The Struggles of Guts

So what challenges has the Black Swordsman faced in recent chapters? Even though the heroes have found some powerful allies in the Kushan Empire, the Eastern Nation has a problem with Guts. Noticing the brand on his neck, Kushan’s elite deem the anime protagonist too much of a danger to their people and send him packing to a mysterious cave. Unfortunately, the Black Swordsman isn’t exactly in the right headspace to fight back as he is dealing with inner demons following his inabilty to save Casca from Griffith’s clutches.

So far, we don’t know what lies in wait for Guts in this mysterious cave, but it’s sure not to hold anything good. The wielder of the Dragon Slayer has been almost unable to form words following the destruction of Elfhelm and didn’t pick up his sword during the assault on the Eastern Nation. Fingers crossed that whatever lies in wait for the battered protagonist will snap him out of his funk and get him back into the fight.

For those wondering when to expect the next chapter of Berserk, you won’t be waiting long to see the Band of the Hawk make a comeback. Chapter 383 has been confirmed to arrive in Young Animal on September 12th, meaning we are only weeks away from seeing what lies in wait for Guts. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the anime front, as we have yet to learn when/if a new Berserk television series and/or movie will be released. With plenty of manga chapters left unadapted, there’s plenty of territory to cover.

