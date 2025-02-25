Berserk Will Release Its Most Disturbingly Adorable Merchandise Yet

Berserk has earned its title as one of the darkest anime franchises more times than we can count at this point. Kentaro Miura’s legendary series has routinely placed its star, Guts the Black Swordsman, through the wringer as he fights against demonic hordes and searches for revenge against his former best friend Griffith. While the anime franchise has had its fair share of merchandise released over the decades, Prime 1 Studio is releasing a new figure that is unlike any iteration of Guts that we’ve seen before. Even sporting the Berserker armor, the anime lead can still look adorable depending on the aesthetic.

For those who don’t know what the Berserker armor is, the suit is one that has given Guts the big assist that he has desperately needed in fighting against the God Hand and their Apostles. While the armor doesn’t make the Black Swordsman invincible, as he can still die in the midst of battle, it heightens his strength and speed several times over. Even when he breaks bones or ruptures internal organs, the armor keeps Guts on his feet but has the potential to completely engulf his mind with hatred and a thirst for blood. The Berserker armor did make its debut in the 2016 anime adaptation, but there are more than a few battles with the suit that have yet to be brought to the small screen.

Guts is a “Cutie”

Prime 1 Studio has released a first look at Guts’ Berserker Armor (Phase 0) Cutie1 figure. Set to arrive in November of this year, the Berserk figure is set to cost a little over $40 USD. You can check out what the figure looks like by checking out the image below and click here to pre-order your own.

When it comes to Guts’ Berserker Armor, this phase was the first that the Black Swordman had used when he first put on the suit. Thanks to the anime protagonist’s inner turmoil, the armor would evolve to look far more terrifying, taking on the appearance of the dark canine living within Guts’ psyche. Guts might not have the same strength as members of the Godhand but the Berserker armor certainly makes him look just as terrifying as Void and his comrades.

Berserk’s Next Chapter

The next manga chapter of Berserk is only a few days away, as chapter 380 will be printed by Young Animal on February 28th. Based on what readers saw in the latest installment of the Eastern Exile Arc, anything could happen in the upcoming installment. Arriving in the land of Kushan, things have been thrown into turmoil for the Black Swordsman and company as the empire has been flipped upside down.

Following the kidnapping of Casca, Guts has seen better days as he is struggling with some heavy emotional issues in the face of Griffith’s increasing power. Even if he gets back to fighting form, the anime hero is going to have to take down not only demons but one of the Godhand’s strongest members.

Following the kidnapping of Casca, Guts has seen better days as he is struggling with some heavy emotional issues in the face of Griffith's increasing power. Even if he gets back to fighting form, the anime hero is going to have to take down not only demons but one of the Godhand's strongest members.