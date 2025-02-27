Berserk Kills Major Villain in Latest Shocking Chapter

Berserk’s 380th chapter has arrived in Japan, continuing the Band of the Hawk’s assault on the Kushan Empire. With Guts struggling with a mental breakdown, finding himself unable to pick up his sword and ultimately fine with losing his life, the dark manga had quite a few more surprises in its latest installment. As the Eastern Empire attempts to fight back the nefarious hordes of Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk, a major villain has bitten the bullet thanks to a sneak attack that many might not have expected. Considering how dark the series remains, Guts and his allies will take any victory they can at this point.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for the latest manga chapter of Berserk, Chapter 380, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As the Eastern Empire tries to repel the demons plaguing their land, the nefarious assassin Rakshas has made his way to Guts. With little will to live and locked in a cage, the Black Swordsman is fully prepared to receive whatever fate befalls him. Luckily, before Griffith’s assassin can take Guts’ life, the Kushan soldier known as Silat strikes from behind, impaling the demon on his blades. Bleeding from the neck, Rakshas seemingly has died though this wouldn’t be the first time that life has left the Apostle.

Managing to get the drop on this Band of the Hawk assassin was no small feat but Silat has been shown to be quite the warrior throughout Berserk. Even holding the power of an Apostle, it’s clear that death is still a viable option should someone manage to strike at just the right time. As mentioned earlier, Rakshas has survived dying before, though he came back with little memory of his life before so this possibility could arise in the future.

mannn another amazing chapter, mori has been cooking with berserk rn. guts is so defeated, hopefully he can wake up but silat protecting him was clutch. also shoutout to rickert for being so kindhearted. lastly SCHIERKE BOUTTA GO FIND CASCA OMG I NEED THAT SAVE HER🙏#berserk380 pic.twitter.com/fi0Zt4iH5H — er✩stus (@EARTHM0VERRR) February 27, 2025

Rakshas is far from the only member of Griffith’s new entourage, which means that Guts and company still have some big battles ahead of them. As it stands, the White Hawk has assembled a massive army that consists of both humans and Apostles alike, with members like Zodd, Grunbeld, Irvine, and Locus still posing a serious threat. As Schierke descends upon Griffith’s new land dubbed Falconia in her astral form, the heroes might be forging a way to rescue the kidnapped Casca.

As of the writing of this article, no release date has been confirmed for Berserk’s 381st chapter, though readers might be waiting some time. This month saw the release of two new chapters, a feat that normally doesn’t happen for the dark franchise. Fingers crossed that an installment will arrive at some point in this year’s future as the recent installment ended with quite the cliffhanger.

The Berserk Anime Issue

Rakshas did make an appearance in the 2016 anime adaptation, though there are quite a few stories involving the demonic assassin that have not. In fact, should Berserk return with a new anime series that could continue from this endpoint, it could potentially warrant years of new seasons. Unfortunately, there has been no word on any new anime projects focused on the Band of the Hawk following the recent Berserk: Memorial Edition. Of course, we can imagine quite a few anime studios that would work quite well at bringing back Guts’ world.

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the artist’s friends decided to take the reins of the series. Believing it to be a way to honor their friend by taking notes and discussions regarding the manga’s end, writer Koji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga are hoping to truly end the long-running series. While no release date has been confirmed for the last chapter, it appears as though the new creative team is setting the stage for a fond farewell, and fingers crossed Guts, Casca, and company manga to carve their way to a happy ending.

Want to stay posted on the Band of the Hawk and their brutal world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments!