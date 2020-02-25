Berserk Tattoo Perfectly Summarizes The Dark Anime

Anime tattoos can be things of beauty, and this fan work that summarizes the series of Berserk on someone’s arm is as gorgeous as it is dark. The anime franchise of Berserk originally began in 1989, spending decades telling the stories of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and a world full of demons that are looking to make humans their next meal. Though the medieval fantasy has been plagued with delays with its manga, as well as a mixed response to the recent seasons of its anime, that isn’t stopping fans from inking the series into their skin!

As mentioned above, fans have been chomping at the bit for new Berserk content, with the those following the series worried that we’ll never get a proper ending to the battle between Guts and Griffith. Griffith, the former leader of the Band of the Hawk, is considered to be one of the most heart breaking, and hated, characters in anime thanks in part to his betrayal of his friends for greater power. After becoming a husk of his former self, Griffith sacrificed his friends to the God Hand, letting them all be devoured by demons, in order to take his place as a king of the “Apostles”. Thus began Guts terrible quest for vengeance against the forces of darkness in the world.

Reddit User Eli809 shared this amazing tattoo art sleeve, summarizing the events of the Berserk series, as well as giving us fantastic renditions of the likes of Guts, Griffith, Immortal Zodd, and Skull Knight, along with the cursed brand that unites them all under a dark umbrella:

While there hasn’t been any news about the franchise returning with a new anime series, several creative members behind the wildly popular Netflix animated series of Castlevania have expressed a desire to create their own adaptation of Guts the Black Swordsman and the terrible world that harbors him. This is hardly a confirmation at the end of the day, but it does prove that there are still fans of the series across the board that are hoping to add another anime adaptation to the world at some point.

We don’t know when Berserk will finally have its curtain call, but with amazing works like this, we’re crossing our fingers that we’ll get to see the finale of Guts’ journey sooner rather than later!

