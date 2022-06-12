Berserk Shares Update on Its Manga's Comeback

✖

Berserk will be coming back with new chapters following original series creator Kentaro Miura's passing, and the manga has shared a new update on the series' return. Original series creator Kentaro Miura unfortunately passed away over a year ago, and with it his long running dark fantasy series came to an end. Those working with Miura were able to complete one final chapter thanks to Miura's final materials, but the publisher behind Young Animal magazine recently announced their desire to return to the series with brand new chapters. With those closest to Miura steering the ship for this posthumous run of the series, there's quite a bit of mystery.

While Hakusensha previously confirmed that Berserk would be returning in the June 24th issue of Young Animal magazine, a new update from the magazine has revealed that the plan is to bring the series back with two new chapters and a color page to celebrate its return. These new chapters will be overseen by manga creator and close personal friend to Miura, Kouji Mori, and were announced to pick up right after where the original series left off. So now fans will be able to gear up for the next phase of this massively popular series.

(Photo: Hakusensha)

Young Animal magazine publisher Hakusensha previously opened up about their plans for Berserk's return in a special letter to fans with the following, "Before his passing, Kentaro Miura spoke to his close friend Kouji Mori about the stories and episodes he had in mind for Berserk. He also had similar talks with his studio staff and editor. He wondered, would everyone be surprised if I drew something like this? How about a character like this? Would this storyline be interesting? The talks were not meant as his last words, but were a part of his ordinary days as a manga artist."

The editorial team also previously noted how they felt like they wanted the story to complete for fans and for Miura's sake, "Mr. Miura shared with us during that time. We have also found memos of ideas he wrote and designs for characters that he drew and left behind. We were reluctant to end his story without sharing these with his fans. Our hope is for event oread the last episode that we have put together until the very last frame."

What do you think? How do you feel about Berserk returning for new chapters following the creator's passing? How do you feel about the way Berserk's original run ended? What are you hoping to see from the manga's big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!