10 Best Anime That Are Perfect for Comic Book Fans

Long-time fans of either comics or anime will know the line between the two is distinct, despite the blurred edges. Often, comic books share a lot of common features with manga/anime, such as story arcs, character tropes, and even art style. But for those more familiar with one medium, it can be daunting to know where to start getting into the other with content you’ll enjoy. Especially with such a large amount of anime on streaming services, and an ever-growing catalog of new shows green-lit by studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This list helps remove some of the uncertainty by introducing the best gateway options from comic books to anime shows. Some are mainstream, others are older classics, and one or two are underrated gems that feel straight off the pages of a DC or Marvel run. Whether it’s superheroes, a crew of unique villains, or the overarching theme of good versus evil, these anime are perfect for comic fans to test the water.

1) My Hero Academia

Courtesy of Toei Animation

This list wouldn’t be complete without the addition of My Hero Academia. A huge hit among most anime fans, the show is perfect for comic fans who enjoy a large roster of characters working as a team to overthrow the bad guys. Think Young Justice or Teen Titans as parallels to My Hero Academia’s group of young heroes learning how to utilize their powers and become formidable heroes in their own right.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy born in a world where everyone has a unique “Quirk”, or superpower. Izuku is one of the Quirkless, people born without any special abilities; despite this, he dreams of becoming a hero comparable to the ones he has always looked up to since childhood. When Izuku gains a new power passed down from his favorite hero, All Might, he’s accepted into U.A. to train with the upcoming generation of heroes. Watch if you like: zero-to-hero arcs, school settings, and unique power dynamics.

2) Trigun

Courtesy of Madhouse

Trigun is a classic among the anime community for its compelling storytelling, genre blending, and character-driven plot. It blends western, science fiction, and post-apocalyptic elements into a single narrative that has kept the anime relevant since its initial release in 1998 (enough to earn a reboot in Trigun Stampede). Though not a direct equivalent in terms of theme, there is something reminiscent of The Walking Dead comics in Trigun’s use of survival in a broken world as a driving force for the internal connections between characters.

The story follows Vash the Stampede, a notorious gunman with a large bounty placed on his head. Despite his reputation for violence, Vash is a pacifist with a distaste for violence and killing. Dodging bounty hunters and enemies on all sides, Vash travels the planet No Man’s Land while searching for his twin brother, who wishes to annihilate humanity. Watch if you enjoy: legendary-type hero figures, dystopian world settings, and gunfights.

3) One-Punch Man

Courtesy of JC Staff

One-Punch Man is lauded as one of the best superhero anime for a reason. The ongoing anime is the perfect example of a disillusioned hero trope and is already considered well on its way to becoming a classic. Nuanced characters, fluid animation, and a genuinely threatening villain make the show a standout among other contenders. If you love a traditional all-rounder hero, One-Punch Man takes the concept of “the strongest” and creates a narrative around what that means for the hero who carries it.

The story starts on an alternate version of Earth where the countries are merged into a sort of supercontinent, and a slew of monsters attack cities regularly. Hero organizations form to fight these forces. Saitama is our protagonist— a hero with incredible power who has trained himself to end a fight with a single punch. He becomes a mentor to cyborg Genos, both of them joining the Hero Association to fight the threats looming over their world. Watch if you enjoy power level systems, subverted tropes, and invincible heroes.

4) Akira

Courtesy of Toho

The rest of this list contains full-length anime, but Akira deserves its spot here despite being an anime film based on a popular manga. The 1988 film is a masterpiece of science fiction and action elements that made the movie influential in regards to later work. Akira explores themes such as societal rebellion, cyclical destruction, and power corruption.

Our story begins in Neo-Tokyo, rebuilt after the destruction of Tokyo in 1988. Shotaro Kaneda is the leader of a gang named the Capsules, which includes his best friend, Tetsuo Shima. After an accident occurs involving the gang, Tetsuo is taken to a government facility where he is hospitalized and begins to develop destructive psychic powers. This leads him on a search for Akira, the infamous individual who caused the initial collapse of Tokyo in the past. Watch if you like cautionary tales of power, psychic abilities, and cyberpunk enhancement elements.

5) Hunter x Hunter

Courtesy of Pierrot

Hunter x Hunter is a fan favorite anime that encapsulates a hero’s journey while using darker, introspective elements to push the narrative. This anime relies on themes like friendship, trauma recovery, and self-discovery without skimping on the action. Hunter x Hunter is also known for pushing the boundaries in each story arc, creating tropes within the genre that don’t rely on an invincible main character who never fails, but rather the personal journey of each character to become better.

Gon Freecss is our main character, a young boy who decides to follow in his absent father’s footsteps and become a Hunter— individuals who can discover treasure, places, beasts, and people that the regular person can’t. He decides to take the Hunter Examination to gain his Hunter license and track his father down, making powerful allies and enemies along the way. Watch if you’re interested in dynamic friend groups, morally grey characters, and memorable fight scenes.

6) Tiger & Bunny

Courtesy of Netflix

Tiger & Bunny is one of the more underrated picks on this list, which is a shame considering the anime is extremely relevant to modern issues of capitalism and sponsorship. The show is constructed in a “villain of the week” style with new bad guys for the main cast to fight, with the main storyline solving a murder mystery. Fans of The Boys comics might enjoy this more cynical, celebrity-like take on heroes in everyday society.

In the Tiger & Bunny universe, heroes are treated as walking, talking advertisements. This came to be after superpowers began emerging in average citizens 45 years ago. Popular heroes take sponsors to fund their careers and have their heroic actions played on live television for the world to see. Veteran hero, Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, takes on a new partner, Barnaby Brooks, and the two must learn to work together at a time when the place of heroes in society has grown more precarious than ever before. Watch if you enjoy partner duos, modern commentary, and reality television culture.

7) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Courtesy of David Production

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a cult classic in the anime fandom for a slew of reasons: a changing rotation of interconnected main characters, eye-catching art, and iconic fighting styles that stand out from other anime. Still ongoing, the anime currently has six parts fully animated, including the most recent show arc, “Stone Ocean”. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure reflects some of the slapstick, over-the-top elements that were found in older comics, and makes the show both fun and endearing to watch.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is distinctive because each new season, or arc, has a different main character. These protagonists usually share a few key traits: members of the Joestar family, names containing “Jo”, and strong innate abilities. The story follows each respective Jojo throughout their journey defeating the threat of their time with a colorful group of allies. Watch if you enjoy pop culture references, vivid character design, and comedic relief mixed in with your action.

8) Kagurabachi

Courtesy of Shueisha

Adding Kagurabachi to the list is a bit of a cheat; technically, this hit shounen manga has only been greenlit for animation as of now. However, the story is good enough to keep an eye out for because it will likely be the next big thing in anime once it is. The attention-grabbing art only adds to the classic hero’s revenge storyline that Kagarubachi has perfected.

The manga starts with Chihiro Rokuhira, son of a master blacksmith who crafted six Enchanted Blades. One night, the Hashiku, a powerful sorcerer syndicate, steals the blades and murders Chihiro’s father. Devastated and enraged, Chihiro takes the hidden seventh Enchanted Blade and proceeds to hunt down the missing weapons and those responsible for his father’s death. Check the story out if you’re into revenge plots, sword fights, and dark magic users.

9) One Piece

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece had to be included in this selection: the anime has been running since 1999, with 21 seasons and new content still coming out. That makes it the most comparable to comic book characters in a sense, with arcs and runs that go on for years, providing fans a constant supply of content. Not to mention, One Piece has a massive cast of characters to flesh out the world it takes place in.

Our story begins when Monkey D. Luffy gains strange, new abilities after eating a Devil Fruit (fruits that can be consumed for an array of powers). Luffy decides to search for a legendary treasure, the “One Piece”, and gathers a crew to help in his numerous journeys and adventures. Watch if you enjoy side story quests, pirates, and found family themes.

10) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Courtesy of Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is everything most people love about comic books: action-packed, mystical elements, and corrupt power that the hero must take down. It’s considered one of the top anime for a reason, after all. The anime explores themes of sacrifice and the power of redemption without skimping on grit. Though it’s hard to go wrong in a fantastical world that contains alchemical intrigue and steampunk aesthetics.

The protagonist in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is Edward Elric, son of a renowned alchemist. He and his brother’s lives change drastically when they attempt to resurrect their mother through the means of alchemy and fail horribly. This leads to Edward’s brother, Alphonse, being tied by his soul to a suit of armor; Edward himself loses an arm and a leg. The brothers decide to become government-sanctioned alchemists in order to one day restore their bodies.

Do you have more you’d add to this list? Share what your favorite comic-book coded manga and anime are below.