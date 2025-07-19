One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares Major Update

JC Staff is hyping the return of Saitama and the Hero Association for this fall as One-Punch Man season three is slated to arrive this October. In recent days, however, many anime fans have wondered if the hard-hitting anime adaptation will still make its release in a few months. Luckily, a new update goes to show that the production studio proves that the fight against the Monster Association is still taking place in the background. While JC Staff has yet to reveal an official release date, One-Punch Man’s third season has released a major update when it comes to the upcoming episode.

The studio responsible for Saitama’s current adventures has confirmed which musical act will be performing the new opening for One-Punch Man season three. JAM Project has been selected to usher in a new era for the Hero Association and the official anime website had this to say, “The opening theme song artist for the third season of “One Punch Man” has been decided! The artist is JAM Project! Please look forward to the broadcast of the third season and further news!”

This should come as welcome news for those following the “Hero For Fun’s” anime adventures as JAM Project created the opening theme song for the first two seasons of One-Punch Man. On top of working with ONE’s creation, the band has also created songs for anime franchises including Yu-Gi-Oh, Bakuman, Getter Robot, and many more. While details about the opening theme remain a mystery outside of the band performing it, JAM Project has more than enough experience creating rocking tunes for the Hero Association to elicit goodwill amongst anime fans.

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Story

It’s been over five years since anime fans last experienced one of Saitama’s devastating right hooks, so a refresher for the previous season almost feels like a necessity at this point. In One-Punch Man season two, the subterranean threat known as the Monster Association is looking to overtake the world by either killing the humans on the surface world or transforming them into monsters. While Saitama has yet to meet a monster he cannot beat, the hero killer Garou is accumulating power as he fights heroes and allies himself with the creepy creatures.

Surprisingly, outside of one trailer released to build up hype for season three, there hasn’t been much footage released regarding One-Punch Man’s upcoming return. Based on the source materials of the webcomic and manga from the series creator known as ONE, the upcoming episodes might put previous battles to shame. The fight against the Monster Association might not conclude with the third season, but there will be plenty of surprises in store that might make the wait worth it for Saitama enthusiasts.

