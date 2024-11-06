Black Clover’s Anime Really Needs to Come Back ASAP

Black Clover is gearing up to return for the beginning of the end for its original manga run, and it’s high time that the TV anime adaptation make its comeback too. Black Clover is definitely in an interesting position when looking at many of the other Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises coming to an end this past year. After shifting over to a new quarterly release schedule for Jump GIGA magazine, series creator Yuki Tabata has been working through the final arc of Black Clover’s manga through a series of seasonal updates with hefty chapters depicting the final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover’s manga is nearly done with its run as it will likely be fully coming to an end next year. The next update coming later this month teases that it will be the start of the final battle for the series overall, and that means that it will also leave a long runway for the TV anime to pick up from with a proper return. 2025 would be the perfect time to get things started as it will also be the end of the current Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime run, and one could very well lead into the other.

Black Clover’s Manga Is Almost Done

Black Clover has been spending the past year working through the final battles between Asta and Lucius Zogratis’ Paladins, and each significant new update through the year thus far has gotten the series one step closer to that grand finale. If there was a worry about bringing the Black Clover anime back before the manga ended, that worry wouldn’t hold a lot of water for much longer. With the original TV anime featuring very little anime exclusive content despite being a weekly release, that would have been a concern if the TV anime series returned before these final chapters started hitting.

The timing’s going to work out perfectly, however, as it’s likely that Black Clover‘s manga only has an update or two before it fully comes to an end. If the new update this month (which is touted to feature three chapters with 61 pages in total) truly does start the final battle between Asta, Yuno and Lucius Zogratis, it means we’re likely only one or two more updates left to go. Black Clover’s manga will likely end in 2025, and then the anime could return in 2026 with the final episodes of its own run.

The Timing Will Just Work Out With Black Clover’s Anime

The big question then would be its potential place within Studio Pierrot’s production schedule. Pierrot was the studio behind the original TV anime series, and would likely be the studio to pick it back up when Black Clover is finally ready to return. But they’re juggling quite a few big Shonen Jump projects. Not only is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the middle of a lengthy hiatus for its own TV anime, but Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War still has the final two cours of its series to produce and air before it wraps up its own run.

That’s where the timing is going to work out. For Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Pierrot actually expanded with a new smaller studio, Pierrot Films. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of new projects this studio shoot off is going to be taking on, but Black Clover would be a perfect fit for the team. By the time Bleach is going to end its anime run next year with its final cour of episodes, Black Clover’s manga will be complete and ready for a full adaptation of its own.

Outside of the practical arguments for Black Clover’s anime, the real reason it should come back is that the TV anime deserves to end. With its weekly production schedule, the anime went on to impress fans with standout sequences and fights for pretty much every arc in its run. It’s definitely worthy of celebration for that fact, and it deserves to come back for a proper finale as fans of the TV anime are likely not keeping up with the manga because they’re waiting for an animated finale.

Black Clover’s Anime Ended on a Massive Cliffhanger

Black Clover’s TV anime came to an end with a respectful 171 episode run, and quite literally ended on a cliffhanger ahead of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. The final few episodes of the series saw Asta tapping into a new kind of power, and teased that he and the anti-magic demon he had been working with this whole time would be forming a proper partnership and heading into tougher fights from here on out. But the funny part about it all is that this is still far from the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s manga story.

Black Clover’s anime ends around Chapter 270 of Yuki Tabata’s original manga as Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom is left training within a three day period before the Zogratis siblings attempt the Advent of Qliphoth. At the time of the anime’s end, there were only 287 chapters and thus the anime ended right when the team was going to need to stretch things out with plenty of exclusive anime materials to let the manga progress. Since then, Black Clover has reached 373 chapters. There are more than 100 chapters of story for the anime to adapt when it returns.

This includes the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, another training arc in between everything that happened, and of course the now in the works final arc of the series. This proves just how ground Black Clover’s anime needs to cover, and it should get to that sooner or later. With Black Clover’s TV series being as big of a hit as it was already, the anime returning for its final arcs would undoubtedly be even bigger as fans have been waiting quite a long time to see how it’s all supposed to come to an end.