Boruto’s Anime Will Return for Part 2: What You Need to Know

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation concluded in 2023 after 7 years of consistent airing, finishing off Part 1 with episode 293. While there has barely been any news about the progress of the second part ever since the anime went on hiatus, fans can rest assured that it is coming sooner than later, and the upcoming content will easily be the series’ best so far, upending everything and changing the direction of the story permanently.

The final episode, titled ‘Farewell’, covered chapters 67, 68 and 70, which was halfway through the Code’s Assault arc. While the episode was amazing to say the least, the anime concluded at an awkward point in the story. However, if Part 2 continues with chapter 71, the transition will not be as rocky and will actually start out with a bang. While there is a lot of uncertainty about the anime, here is everything we know about Boruto Part 2.

When Will Boruto‘s Anime Return?

Currently, there is no information about when the anime will come back or the format in which it will return. What is certain, though, is that Boruto is one of Studio Pierrot’s priorities alongside Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, as the producers wasted no time announcing that a second part was in production after the final episode of Part 1 was announced. It has been 2 years since the anime has been in hiatus, and there is no doubt that progress has been made and that it won’t be long until news will be released.

While there are many possibilities as to when Boruto could return, the chances that it will come back after Bleach‘s final cour concludes are the highest. This means that it could return from anywhere between 2026 and beyond, although 2026 would be the best year for a comeback. This is all speculation based on Studio Pierrot’s activities, however, and fans should wait for an official confirmation first.

The best time and place to announce the return of Boruto Part 2 would be this year’s Jump Festa event. While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was airing, it was a consistent headliner in this event and had appeared in one of the three stages. If there is any time to release information about Part 2, it would be this year in December, and if there is a stage for the anime, it is most likely to reveal everything about the sequel.

What Will Boruto Part 2 Cover?

The upcoming arc is titled Omnipotence Arc, and it is not only the final arc of the Boruto manga but also its most explosive and best. Covering chapters 68-80, it will focus on Eida and Daemon’s stay in Konoha, reveal of Amado’s motives and past and the existence of a higher-dimensional being and Otsutsuki lore. Finally, it will see Kawaki take action to protect Naruto and Hinata in the most shocking way possible, and Boruto’s eventual transition into a rogue ninja. All in all, Boruto‘s Omnipotence arc, if adapted properly, will easily take over and go viral for all the massive plot twists.

Boruto‘s Anime Needs to Solve One Big Issue

While the hiatus definitely helps the anime’s production and gives the staff more time to deliver a great result, the series needs to move away from fillers and the weekly schedule. Fillers hurt the series’ pacing and momentum and were a massive downgrade in quality, production-wise and writing, to the canon arcs. This led to the production issues that affected the Code Arc’s adaptation and a loss of interest from fans.

A 12-episode seasonal anime would be perfect for the series. Currently, there are 33 chapters that have not been adapted. The anime usually adapted 2-3 chapters per episode, and this could be less given the amount of dialogue and action in the upcoming arc. There is more than enough content for a 12+ episode season. Fortunately, Studio Pierrot’s CEO revealed they are moving away from the weekly schedule and that their series on hiatus would experience changes. If Boruto does end up becoming a seasonal series, it will no doubt fulfil expectations.

Boruto fans might have had to endure a long wait for the return of the second part, but there is a lot to look forward to. From the new production schedule to the amazing content the series will adapt, Boruto will be back stronger than ever and prove why it is a worthy sequel to the legendary Naruto series.