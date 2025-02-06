Anne of Green Gables’ New Anime Hypes Release Date & Trailer: Watch

Play video

Answer Studio has shared a new trailer for the company’s upcoming Anne Shirley anime. The new series is a Japanese adaptation of the classic Canadian novel for children, Anne of Green Gables. The new anime is specifically an adaptation of the manga interpretation of the original book. The fifteen-second footage highlights the titular Anne Shirley making her way through her young life, highlighting her spunky personality and her youthful age. Answer Studio also shared a new poster for the anime, featuring Anne running in the fields with her foster siblings. The Anne Shirley anime will begin its run on April 5th and will run for 24 episodes.

Anne of Green Gables is the first of a series of novels starring the character Anne Shirley. The first novel was released in 1908 and covers Anne when she’s a young orphan girl at age 11, who mistakenly gets adopted by a family in the fictional town of Avonlea in Prince Edward Island, Canada. The proceeding Anne Shirley books go over the character’s continued growth into womanhood. The Anne Shirley anime will primarily adapt the first novel, yet elements of later books will play into the series. The original Anne of Green Gables is one of the best-selling children’s books in the world, having a strong foothold in Japan.

The Enduring Popularity of Anne Shirley Across the Globe

The books starring Anne Shirley have been some of the most adapted works in pop culture media. There have been multiple cinematic adaptions originating from the silent era. There was a previous anime adaptation starring the character from 1979 called Red-Haired Anne. The ’79 Anne Shirley anime was part of the Nippon Animation’s World Masterpiece Theater production from Japan, which were several anime versions of classic books. A compilation film of the first six episodes of Red-Haired Anne was released by the Ghibli Museum in 2010. The new Anne Shirley anime appears to be a remake of the classic Red-Haired Anne show.

Beyond the anime adaptations, there have been radio and stage productions based on Anne Shirley. Anne with an E from Netflix, was the most recent prolific media adaptation of the source material. The Netflix version of Anne Shirley was a little bit more mature, aiming to cater to slightly older demographics and families. The series was canceled by Netflix after only three seasons despite the protests from fans.

