8 Best Mobile Suits in Gundam Wing, Ranked

Bandai Namco continues to go all-out in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, the anime that finally popularized Gundam in the West. The show was a beloved Toonami entry, cementing the programming block for new generations and popularizing the anime medium in the United States. Bandai owes a lot to Gundam Wing, and the model kits from the show continue to be top sellers. While Gundam Wing features an incredibly convoluted plot and is overtly self-serious, the mobile designs are easily the best aspects of the show. The mecha were then-contemporary redesigns of the classic 70s designs from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime.

The Gundam Wing mobile suits had thicker limbs, a stronger color variety, and bulkier armor. It was an aesthetic that really worked, creating robots that have endured the test of time. Even though the mobile suits fail to hide their 90s inspirations, the out-of-date nature adds to the charm. We have so many great mechas in the show, it’s hard to list out the best ones. But we will give it a shot!

8) Gundam Deathscythe Hell

The Gundam Deathscythe Hell’s bombastic aesthetic matches the cocky attitude of its pilot, Duo Maxwell. Often remembered as the Grim Reaper Gundam, the Deathscythe Hell is clad in black and dark shades of grey. Its iconic scythe remains one of the coolest weapons in the franchise, but the overall design of the mobile suit is a little too over-the-top for our tests. Nonetheless, the Gundam Deathscythe Hell is one of the most iconic robots from Gundam Wing and deserves to be on the list.

7) Gundam Heavyarms

The Gundam Heavyarms’ bulky appearance almost contradicts its pilot’s nimble and athletic physique. Yet it is this paradox that makes the Heavyarms one of the more interesting mobile suits in the anime. The large proportions and multiple machine guns make it a little over the top, but it works nonetheless. The Gundam Heavyarms Costume in Endless Waltz repaints the mecha in blue; however, for our money, the original red, orange, and yellow are the best versions.

6) Gundam Epyon

If the Gundam Wing is a literal angel, then the Gundam Epyon is a demon. Coated in striking red, the Gundam Epyon is one of the most distinct villain mobile suits in the entire Gundam franchise. The Epyon’s tail is a nice touch, acting as a whip and spear for the mecha. The Epyon forgoes any subtlety to present a mobile suit that represents the literal devil, making the perfect antithesis of the Wing Gundam Zero.

5) Leo

The Leos are the mass-produced fodder mobile suits that the protagonists easily eliminate. For enemy grunts, the Leo ranks as some of our favorites in the entire Gundam franchise. We adore the thin and small heads of the Leo, instilling the mobile suit with a uniqueness not present in most other enemy grunt suits. The armor designs are also top-notch, giving the mecha a good military theme. The Leo doesn’t get the respect it deserves, and we believe it is a top-tier grunt suit.

4) Gundam Sandrock Custom (Endless Waltz)

We’ve always had a soft spot for the Gundam Sandrock. The large shoulder pads, curved blades, and eye-catching colors have always made the mobile suit pop. While the purple recolor for the Sandrock Custom in Endless Waltz is a little off, it more than makes up for it with its amazing cloak it wears in the OVA and film. The cloak makes the suit more intimidating than the original Sandrock, making it more imposing and cool. The cloak elevates the Gundam Sandrock from a fan favorite to one of the best in Gundam Wing.

3) Altron Gundam (Endless Waltz)

Chang Wufei has always been the black sheep of the five lead Gundam pilots in Gundam Wing. His aggressive and confrontational personality made him a highly disliked character among fans, and it is reflected in his mobile suits. Nonetheless, his Altron Gundam from Endless Waltz remains one of our favorites. Whereas the previous Wufei Gundams had mutated colors, Altron from Endless Waltz is showered with bright green colors that make it stand out. The green coloring really enhances the baseline Altron design, becoming one of our favorites in the series.

2) Tallgeese

Weird name notwithstanding, there’s something about the Tallgeese that pops on screen. Its bright white coloring and regal design make it one of the cleanest-looking mobile suits in the entire franchise. Its appearance was also very unorthodox for an antagonist mobile suit, as it looks more like a mecha for a hero than a villain. But it matches Zeches’ noble personality. The Tallgeese’s shield is perfectly elegant, and its Dober gun is one of the best weapons in the Gundam series. The other Tallgeese suits, including the Tallgeese II and Tallgeese III, are also equally awesome. The Tallgeese II pose, where it stands up right with the rifle underneath its palms, is one of the most awe-inspiring mobile suit images of all time.

1) Gundam Wing Zero (Endless Waltz)

The Gundam Wing Zero from Endless Waltz will always be the defining legacy of the Gundam Wing series. Wing Zero had a different design in Endless Waltz than it did in the main series, which was much more mechanical and jet-inspired. Endless Waltz decided to redesign the main five Gundam mobile suits, with no explanation on the suits’ changed designs between the series and the Endless Waltz OVA. Fans assume that the Endless Waltz redesigns are a retcon and that the redesigns were always how the Gundams were meant to look.

Nonetheless, the Gundam Wing Zero was given more angelic-like wings. Even though several critics mock the impracticality of realistic-looking wings, the Gundam Wing Zero’s wings undeniably leave an impression. The scene where Heero unleashes Wing Zero’s wings while “Last Impression” plays in the background will remain one of the defining moments in the Gundam franchise. With the Gundam Wing Zero, the franchise wouldn’t be where it is now. The Gundam Wing Zero from Endless Waltz is not only the best Gundam in Gundam Wing, but likely the best Gundam in the entire franchise.