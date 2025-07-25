Controversial Gundam Wing Sequel Could Become an Anime

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is one of the most renowned Gundam anime, and Bandai Namco went all out for the series’ 30th Anniversary. Bandai collaborated with KFC to release exclusive merchandise at specific KFC restaurants in China. The Gundam Showcase – Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) featured the cast members of the English dub and handed out exclusive merchandise to attendees. The panel also shared news on the second Gundam Hathaway film and the next animated Iron-Blooded Orphans project. Gundam Wing Endless Waltz, the follow-up OVA and film to the original series, will also return to theaters this year in both Japan and North America.

However, the standout moment was a three-minute video celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the anime called Operation 30th. The short was directed by Toru Iwasawa, best known for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and featured updated animation and designs from the classic series. The video also showcased scenes from Frozen Teardrop, the novel series sequel to the classic show. Several mobile suits from Frozen Teardrop appear in the new video, with eagle-eyed fans spotting the characters from the novels making surprise cameos. The video even ends on a tease with the text, “Mission accepted,” hinting that more of the series is forthcoming. Bandai didn’t officially announce anything during the panel, yet it has led to widespread speculation.

Will New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop be Adapted Into an Anime?

Gundam Wing remains one of the most popular series in the franchise, particularly among fans in North America and other English-speaking countries. The anime was one of the earliest hits on Toonami, helping launch the programming block into mainstream popularity. Several of the mobile suits are fan-favorites within the community, becoming one of the most reissued model kits in Bandai’s Gunpla line. Given Gundam Wing‘s endearing quality, it would make sense for Bandai and Sunrise Studios to continue the series with a follow-up.

The problem is that many fans have issues with New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop. The plot centers on several characters, including lead protagonist Heero, being frozen and reawakening many years in the future. From there, Heero would reform a new squad of Gundam pilots, who are essentially carbon cutouts of the original Gundam team from the classic series. The novels are also convoluted and obtuse in parts, making it difficult to keep track at times. Nonetheless, the new mobile designs were highly praised by the fan community, specifically the Snow White, an all-white color variation of the iconic Wing Gundam Zero mobile suit from Endless Waltz

Even if Frozen Teardrop is a controversial entry in the Gundam franchise, it would still likely be worth it for Bandai to release an animated project based on it to advertise the model kits. Nevertheless, nothing has been made official, and the short teases of Frozen Teardrop in the Operation 30th video could be artistic liberties to represent the entire Gundam Wing sub-franchise. Yet Bandai has been pushing Gundam Wing to be one of Gundam’s premier shows, alongside the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime and Gundam Seed. The “Mission Accepted” tease at the end of Operation 30th heavily points to more of the franchise is coming, which could be a Frozen Teardrop adaptation. We doubt we’ve heard the last of Gundam Wing in the long term. As long as the model kits continue to sell and fans continue rocking out to Two-Mix, Gundam Wing will never die.

What do you think? Do you believe Bandai will adapt Frozen Teardrop, or is the “Mission accepted” text hinting at something else? Leave your answer in the comments below!

