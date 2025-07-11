Gundam Wing Returns With Special Event for Fans

Anime Expo, one of the biggest anime-focused conventions in the United States, may be over, but Bandai Namco is already hyping its presence at San Diego Comic Con. Bandai has announced a new Gundam Booth and panel for SDCC 2025, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. The Gundam Wing celebration will be at the Bandai Hobby booth, featuring displays from the anime, including a statue of the iconic Wing Gundam. The Gundam Wing display will be on the convention floor for all four days, starting Thursday, July 24th, and lasting until Sunday, July 27th, 2025. The booth will also include exclusive merchandise based on Gundam Wing, like shirts.

Furthermore, Bandai Namco Filmworks, also known as Sunrise Studios, will present a Gundam Showcase panel, featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing on Thursday, July 24th. The panel will include the English voice actors of the original 90s anime and offer exclusive gifts to attendees. The official Gundam YouTube channel has also released clean videos for the opening and ending themes for Gundam Wing, “JUST COMMUNICATION” and “It’s Just Love!” respectively. Bandai has been commemorating Gundam Wing throughout the year, making multiple collaborations for the show, including with video games like Call of Duty and Overwatch. There’s a current partnership between Gundam and KFC in China, where fans have the opportunity to purchase exclusive chicken buckets and other merchandise based on Wing Gundam.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 24 (Local Time) 7:15 PM – 8:15 PM (Japan Time: 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM on July 25) Location: Room 6BCF Guest Speaker: Mark Hildreth, English voice actor for Heero Yuy from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Scott McNeil, English voice actor for Duo Maxwell from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Brad Swaile, English voice actor for Quatre Raberba Winner from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Naohiro Ogata, Gundam Executive Producer



Mark Hildreth, Scott McNeil, and Brad Swaile are beloved Gundam voice actors, playing three of the main five Gundam pilots of Wing. Hildreth voiced the lead, Heero, giving the character a stoic disposition that reflected the character’s machine-like personality. Scott McNeil, who voiced the cocky Duo in Wing, is an Australian actor living in Canada, best known for his roles in Transformers, Beast Wars, ReBoot, and X-Men Evolution. Swaile, who voiced the sensitive Quatre in Wing, is actually one of the most prolific voice actors in the Gundam franchise. He voiced Gundam protagonists Amuro Ray and Setsuna F. Seiei in Mobile Suit Gundam and Gundam 00, respectively.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was one of the first shows in the franchise to receive a worldwide localization, airing on Toonami in the late 90s. The show, alongside Dragon Ball Z, was often associated with making Toonami popular among young boys and teens. Wing also found great success with women, who enjoy the designs for the teen boy protagonists. Gundam Wing‘s success led to Bandai localizing other anime in the franchise, giving Gundam a footing in the Americas. Mobile Gundam Wing remains popular among American fans, with the titular Gundam Wing mecha becoming one of the most popular mobile suits in the franchise.

