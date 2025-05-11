Anime Fans Voted for Best Mom This Mother’s Day (& You Won’t Believe the Winner)

To help celebrate Mother’s Day this year, fans in Japan have voted for the best moms in anime overall and a surprise winner has been chosen. Anime has some of the most memorable mothers in animation as not only are they the support figures that one would hope for in that kind of role, but many shows offer all different kinds of mothers that kick just as much ass as one would expect. But with so many mothers in anime overall, it can be hard to figure out which ones are truly the best of the best and at the top of the heap.

Anime! Anime! recently took a poll of fans in Japan to help celebrate Mother’s Day this year, and polled nearly 300 people about their favorite mothers in anime from May 4th to May 7th. Over the few days the poll received responses from a group that consisted of “40 percent male and 60 percent female” with slightly more female responses. Ages for the poll skewed more young, with “about 30 percent under 19 and in their 20s.” And the winners at the very top might surprise you.

Anime’s Best Moms As Ranked By Fans

The top rankings of the list come with quite a few ties amongst them, but it turns out that the top three were Hinata Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Yor Forger from Spy x Family, and Misae Nohara from Crayon Shin-chan. These three had a clear lead over the others, and the full breakdown for the best moms as voted by those fans in Japan break down as such:

1. Hinata Uzumaki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

2. Yor Forger (Spy x Family)

3. Misae Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

4. Ai Hoshino (Oshi no Ko)

5. Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

5. Yukiko Kudo (Detective Conan)

7. Kagura (Gintama)

7. Mother (Atashin’chi)

9. Kiyora (Blue Lock)

10. Carla Yeager (Attack on Titan)

10. Yufufu (I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level)

10. Hahari Hokazono (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You)

Hinata winning the best mom in anime poll is certainly a surprise considering that there’s no currently airing Boruto anime at the moment. Yor Forger reaching second place does make sense considering she’s one of the icons from more recent years, and has some huge moments in just the first two seasons that we’ve gotten to see. With a third season on the way, Yor’s going to have even bigger moments in the coming episodes.

Why Hinata is Anime’s Best Mom

Hinata winning this poll is a surprise considering the range of the fans polled in Japan, but also makes a great deal of sense when you also factor in just how big of a fanbase Naruto actually has. Hinata and Naruto’s love story was one that had been brewing since the series began, and it paid off with the two of them becoming a full couple with kids of their own that we’re now seeing in action through the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sequels.

It’s become increasingly rare for an action series to not only following through on a romance heading into its finale, but then taking it even further with children down the line. We’ve only gotten to see a few brief moments of Hinata in Boruto, but those scenes were focused on how clearly good of a mother she’s been to her children. So while it might seem like a surprise, Hinata really has been anime’s best mom all along.

