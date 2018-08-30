‘Naruto’ Confirms Whether Gai Can Still Fight

In Naruto’s final climactic war, Might Guy unleashes the full power of the Eight Gates in order to attack Madara Uchiha. The resulting attack left him confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life at the end of that series, but Boruto provided fans with a nice update.

Although he’ll never be at full strength due to the complete loss of his right leg after the Eight Gates attack, Guy is still able to fight and is quite capable of utilizing his Taijutsu techniques in battle.

When giving a special guest lecture at the Ninja Academy, Guy is asked to have a short demonstrative battle to show how far he’s come since the end of Naruto. The physical therapy has led him to proclaim he’s more agile than ever, and he proves this by taking on Metal Lee and Iwabe. Standing on one leg, he easily brushes the two aside and reveals that he has just as much fighting strength as before.

He quickly dispatches the two, but in the fight taps into Metal Lee’s anxiety problem. After teaching Lee’s son the way he used to teach Lee, Guy then shows off just how much of a difference he makes in Rock Lee’s life.

Thankfully, Guy survived through to the end of Naruto, and now his usual perseverance has left him in a more positive, hopeful situation than he was in during the original series. Guy’s always been a beam of light in the series, and having his fighting ability confirmed again is good news for the hardworking master.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.