This ‘Naruto’ Tattoo Deserves a Standing Ovation

Tattoos are quickly becoming one of the biggest measures of true anime fandom – as evidenced by an epic Dragon Ball Super Vegeta tattoo that recently went viral. Anime fans who saw that ink have been sending in competing body artwork that deserves widespread attention, and now it’s the Naruto franchise’s turn to shine!

This image was spotted by a Reddit user who sat down to watch “rapper” Lil Pump’s newest music video, “ESSKEETIT“. In the video, Pump has the obligatory entourage of curvaceous women. During a scene set in a wintry Kill Bill-style Japanese garden, we see that one of the women (inexplicably removing her coat to reveal a skimpy bikini… in the snow) has a pretty epic Naruto tattoo on her back!

Fans will instantly recognize the image as Nine-Tails, aka “Kurama,” one of the nine tailed beasts, who was ultimately sealed into Naruto Uzumaki, giving him the power to help end the Fourth Shinobi War, and reign as the seventh Hokage. Nine-Tails’ surly view of humanity has provided some great comedic moments throughout the series, and it seems to be even more powerful in the current Boruto series.

Needless to say: this is some beautiful artwork, drawn on a beautiful canvas. Of all the Naruto tattoos out there that we’ve seen, this is one of the most extensive, detailed, colorful, and overall badass! It definitely goes without saying that it’s one of the most famous anime tattoos around right now: Lil Pump’s “ESSKEETIT” is sitting at 30M views already, after dropping on April 12th.

Meanwhile, Boruto is moving into the long-awaited “Chunin Exam Arc,” a storyline first explored in the original Boruto movie, in 2015. This game-changing storyline will see Boruto’s Team 7 preparing for the Chunin Exams, while on a personal note, Bourto rebels against his father Naruto by taking on Sasuke as a mentor, with the hope of one day becoming the greatest Shinobi warrior in Hidden Leaf. Throughout all of this, we wait to see what will happen to Naruto and Nine-Tails, between now in the dark future that Boruto‘s opening scene teased us with.

Boruto airs new episodes Wednesdays on Funimation and Hulu.