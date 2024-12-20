Dandadan Finale Pays Hilarious Homage to This Iconic Sports Anime

Dandadan’s anime wraps up its thrilling first season this week as Momo, Okarun, and Jiji set out on a new mission. The finale includes a hilarious scene where Okarun confronts Jiji out of jealousy. He’s been feeling mixed emotions after finding out Jiji is Momo’s first love. However, the scene turns incredibly hilarious as Okarun starts singing the first ending theme of the popular basketball anime Slam Dunk. What makes this scene even more hilarious is how Jiji jumps at the opportunity to sing along, leaving a bewildered Momo in the middle.

Released in 1993, it’s considered one of the most iconic sports anime of all time. The scene is adapted from Chapter 31 of the manga so it’s not an anime-original. Jiji’s English voice actor, Aleks Le, is also the voice behind Kaede Rukawa in the English dub of the 2022 movie The First Slam Dunk. The film adapts chapters 223 to 276 from the manga while also including anime-only scenes. He shares the interesting Slam Dunk reference on X (previously known as Twitter.)

fun fact: he’s singing the Slam Dunk opening- i voice Jiji in DanDaDan & ALSO Rukawa in the english dub of The First Slam Dunk 🏀



clip of me getting dunked on in the bts featurette on the dvd 💀 pic.twitter.com/y9fLYYkjL5 — Aleks Le 🕹️ (@AleksLeVO) December 20, 2024

What’s Next in Dandadan’s Anime?

Because of her bet with Seiko, Momo must exorcise the spirit inhabiting Jiji’s house if she wants a new school uniform. However, the house is more dangerous than she initially thought. The kids are up against a major threat but that’ll be covered in Dandadan Season 2. The sequel was announced with a new key visual after the first season finale. It will be released in July 2025, but it has yet to get a trailer. The season will pick up the story from where it left off.

The house hides a dark secret in a hidden room filled with talismans and howling screams. However, while Okarun and Jiji find the hidden room, Momo gets in trouble with the Kito Family. The family runs things around the village and they definitely mean to cause trouble with the way they’re targeting Momo. The upcoming season will resolve the mystery of the cursed house. It will most likely adapt the manga’s Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs.

