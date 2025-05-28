10 Original Anime Every Fan Needs to Watch

Original anime stories are finally becoming more popular, as opposed to being the occasional outlier hit. The most popular anime currently airing are all adaptations of beloved manga, but even casual fans are making way for original concept shows. Some original anime, like Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass, and Samurai Champloo, have already broken through the tidal wave of adaptations to cement themselves as classics. But there are still hundreds of original series flying under the radar. Not only do original anime allow for complete freedom of creativity, as directors aren’t tied down by the constraints of adaptation, but it also means the entire audience is in the dark about what will happen next.

Despite original anime becoming more popular, these 10 shows deserve a lot more love from anime fans. Some are dark and ominous mysteries, others are hilarious sci-fi adventures, and one will even make you want to explore the great outdoors. Regardless of their genres, they all deserve more love from mainstream anime fans. Here are 10 original anime that every fan needs to watch.

1) Death Parade

Madhouse

Not only is Death Parade an incredible original anime, but it’s also only 12 episodes long, making it the perfect afternoon binge. This dark and twisted series comes from the mind of Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100). As you might expect from such a title, Death Parade is dark, violent, and incredibly existential.

After death, most people go to either Heaven or Hell. But, an unfortunate few who die in pairs are sent to Quindecim, a purgatory-esque bar run by the mysterious Decim. To decide their fate in the afterlife, patrons of the bar must partake in a deadly game that will either result in joyous rebirth or an eternity in the void.

2) A Place Further Than the Universe

Madhouse

Moving on from a series all about death, our next pick is about overcoming your internal adversity and making the most out of life. Released in 2018, this single-season anime was created by Atsuko Ishizuka (Nana). Animated by Madhouse, A Place Further Than the Universe accents its heartwarming story with stunning animation.

The series follows Mari Tamaki, a teenager with dreams of exploring the world around her, held back only by her own anxiety. When Mari meets Shirase Kobuchizawa, who has her own motivation to explore, they set off on a dangerous but life-changing expedition to the South Pole.

3) Kill la Kill

Trigger

We will admit that calling Kill la Kill underrated might be a bit overkill (la kill). But the series is so rarely discussed in wider circles online that we feel this incredible show needs a second lease of life. The show was released back in 2013, and still holds up as one of the best original action anime, with one of the most iconic swords in the entire medium.

Kill la Kill is set at a prestigious high school run by four elite prefects, who all wear ability-enhancing uniforms. But the arrival of transfer student, Ryuko Matoi, throws the balance of power into question as she searches for her father’s killer.

4) Mononoke

Toei

What is there not to love about Mononoke? On top of telling an intriguing story, the 2007 series is also one of the most beautiful and unique animated shows of all time. Toei animated the series, proving why they’re one of the biggest and best animation studios around. Its status as an “Original” show is questionable, as it started out as a spin-off to the 2006 anime Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, but it has established such a strong fandom of its own that we’re going to count it.

Directed by Kenji Nakamura and written by Chiaki J. Konaka, Ikuko Takahashi, Michiko Yokote, and Manabu Ishikawa, this hand-painted anime follows a mysterious wanderer known only as the “Medicine Seller.” Over 12 episodes, we follow the Seller as they encounter strange travellers and customers, while slaying evil spirits known as Mononoke.

5) Space Dandy

Studio Bones

Shinichiro Watanabe’s name was going to appear on this list at some point. But everyone knows his two most famous series: Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo. We want to take a moment to appreciate one of his more underrated shows among casual anime fans… Space Dandy.

The series takes the genre and musical influence of Cowboy Bebop and dials the comedy to 11. Released in 2014, the series follows the eponymous space explorer as he travels the known and unknown universe and encounters strange alien creatures. Space Dandy is a wild and eccentric ride through space, filled with laughs, great animation, and a killer soundtrack.

6) Link Click

LAN

Movies and shows about the arts, be it painting, writing, making anime, or photography, run the risk of being overly self-indulgent and pretentious. But Link Click perfectly captures what makes the arts so special while telling a captivating and mind-bending story. The series also stands out as the only donghua web series on our list, created by Chinese animation director Haoling Li.

Link Click follows Cheng Xiashoi and Lu Guang, who have the unique ability to jump into photographs through the eyes of the photographer. But it’s a risky business, as one wrong move can alter the future for everyone involved.

7) Serial Experiments Lain

Triangle Staff

So far, we’ve looked at gruesome, mysterious, inspiring adventures, and bonkers sci-fi quests; now it’s time to get weird. Serial Experiments Lain is undoubtedly the trippiest, fever-dream-like series on the list, and that’s why we love it.

Released in 1998 and created by Yasuyuki Ueda, this trippy avant-garde anime follows Lain Iwakura, one of the many teenage students at her school to receive an email from her recently deceased classmate. Upon opening the email, she is transported to the Wired, a virtual connection network full of unsolved mysteries that knows more about her than she does.

8) Texhnolyze

Madhouse

We’re serving a double dose of trippy anime, as Yasuyuki Ueda reunited with Serial Experiments Lain’s writer, Chiaki J. Konaka, for another mind-bending show. Texhnolyze, released in 2003, is just as dark and mysterious as Ueda’s most popular series, but swaps a single girl’s mystery for a city filled with crime, corruption, and class warfare.

Texhnolyze is set in the underground city of Lux, which is ruled by numerous criminal groups. The mining city digs for “raffia,” a rare mineral that allows the wealthy elite in the world above to swap their body parts for cybernetic prosthetics. But when a mysterious stranger pits the gangs against each other, Lux’s way of life is thrown into disarray.

9) Megalo Box

TMS Entertainment

Megalo Box is far from an underrated series, and it has its cult of die-hard fans. But, compared to other boxing and sports series like Hajime no Ippo, Blue Lock, and Haikyu!, the show doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The series infuses boxing with a sci-fi/mecha twist, creating one of the most unique and adrenaline-pumping sports anime around.

Megalo Box follows Junk Dog, a mecha boxer who fights under the alias “Gearless Joe.” Junk Dog has one dream: to win the prestigious Megalonia championship.

10) Lycoris Recoil

A-1 Pictures

Lycoris Recoil is what happens when you take a slice-of-life series about girls working in a cafe and throw in an unhealthy amount of John Wick. Created by Asaura, this series puts a very anime spin on counter-terrorism units, and it’s one of the best original action anime ever made.

Orphaned girls across the country are trained to be killers under the “Lycoris” program, run by the Direct Attack (DA) syndicate. After being discharged for insubordination, Takina Inoue is transferred to a new base, LycoReco, a cafe in disguise.

Is there any original anime not featured here you’d like to have the spotlight? Let us know in the comments below!