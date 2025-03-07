10 Best Power Fantasy Anime to Watch After Solo Leveling

As Solo Leveling’s second season nears its conclusion, it’s time to look back at the series and why it became such a fan favorite. Belonging to the power fantasy genre, the anime taps into that dream of leveling up in real life, instantly grabbing the audience’s attention with a main character that grows stronger by the minute. With its intense action sequences and a satisfying ranking system, the series does a perfect job of following Sung Jin-Woo’s journey from “the world’s weakest hunter” to basically a walking god with extraordinary abilities.

But while Solo Leveling certainly stands out in the power fantasy genre, it’s not the only anime to execute the trope well, with a disproportionate amount of isekai anime in the subgenre. There are many power fantasy anime that take viewers along on the main character’s journey to reach new heights, allowing us to feel the same rush of strength as our favorite characters. From gamers thrown into worlds where they dominate with special skills to reincarnated warriors who return with godlike abilities, these ten anime offer the same thrill of seeing someone become absolutely overpowered.

Overlord

In sharp contrast to Solo Levelling, Overlord completely flips the power fantasy script. Instead of rooting for the hero, you’re rooting for the people trying to survive him. The show follows Momonga, a regular guy who gets trapped inside a dying MMORPG as Ainz Ooal Gown, his insanely strong skeleton character with god-tier magic, and an entire army of super-loyal NPCs who worship him.

What makes this power fantasy anime so good is seeing how normal fantasy characters react to the walking apocalypse that is Ainz. The world-building is impressive, with tons of political scheming and genuinely interesting side characters. Despite some rough CGI in season three and occasional slow pacing, there’s something weirdly satisfying about watching the main character become the final boss instead of just another predictable hero.

The Eminence in Shadow

Looking for another power fantasy anime after Solo Leveling but with a comedic twist? The Eminence in Shadow is the perfect pick. Cid Kagenou is a stupidly overpowered teen who’s convinced he’s just roleplaying as a secret mastermind in the magical world he’s reincarnated into. Except everything he randomly makes up turns out to be completely real.

Over the course of the story, Cid accidentally builds a massive underground organization dedicated to fighting The Cult of Diablos. But while Cid believes they’re all just roleplaying, The Cult is an actual evil organization seeking to resurrect the demon Diablos and achieve absolute dominion. Despite this layer of absurdity, the anime delivers those same satisfying fight scenes as Solo Leveling, just with a protagonist who has no idea he’s actually the hero.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

If you enjoyed Jinwoo’s transformation from a weakling to an unstoppable force in Solo Leveling, you’ll love Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Starting as a simple slime, Rimuru’s ability to absorb powers allows him to level up at an insane pace. Similar to Jinwoo’s shadow army, Rimuru creates his own nation, Tempest, where formerly feared creatures now serve him.

On top of that, the show delivers those same “you underestimated me” moments as Solo Leveling when enemies realize Rimuru is much more than just a slime. His battles against demon lords and ancient monsters are beautifully animated, rivaling Jinwoo’s shadow army sequences. Although where Solo Leveling takes a more serious tone, Rimuru’s adventure mixes godlike powers with humor and diplomacy, offering a lighter but equally thrilling power fantasy anime (and movie) experience.

Sword Art Online

Where Solo Leveling lets Jinwoo use a game-like system to power up in real life, Sword Art Online actually traps its characters inside a video game. The series follows the talented gamer Kirito who is trapped inside a VR MMORPG and has to fight his way through to survive. However, unlike Jinwoo, Kirito relies heavily on his allies to succeed – whether it’s Asuna saving him from Kuradeel’s murder attempt, Sinon helping him take down Death Gun, or Eugeo fighting alongside him against the Integrity Knights.

The show’s life-or-death premise cranks the tension way higher than Solo Leveling‘s early fights, since characters actually die when their health bars hit zero. Despite this, Sword Art Online’s Aincrad and Alicization arcs give you the same “leveling up” dopamine hit as Solo Leveling, just with more emphasis on teamwork. So if you love the whole concept of unlocking new skills and leveling up, this classic power fantasy anime is a must-watch.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is an interesting mix of power fantasy and endless emotional depth. It tells the story of Rudeus, a 34-year-old shut-in who gets reborn as a baby in a world full of magic and monsters after dying in his previous life. Unlike Solo Leveling, Rudeus starts his power-up journey as a kid. But thanks to his previous life experience, he quickly demonstrates a sharp mind and incredible magic skills, with incredible feats that are paced in a believable way.

What makes Jobless Reincarnation so great is the focus on Rudeus’s personal development. While there are many powerful scenes, the real focus is on his journey to overcome his past trauma and become a better person. He also works hard to develop his magic, similar to how Jinwoo improves his powers throughout Solo Leveling. And much like Solo Leveling, the fight animations are visually stunning, with a magic system that actually makes sense, and interesting side characters that only add to the protagonist’s journey.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

If you’re looking for an anime where the protagonist has to build himself from the ground up, The Rising of the Shield Hero is the one to watch. It follows Naofumi Iwatani, one of four heroes who gets summoned to a fantasy world as the Shield Hero. Considered to be the weakest of the four heroes, Naofumi is then falsely accused and betrayed. The rest of the power fantasy anime is his fight to clear his name and become stronger.

The show focuses on Naofumi’s slow, painful rise from rock bottom. Watching him figure out creative shield modifications and poison counters mirrors Jinwoo’s strategic use of his growing abilities. And while the anime’s Season 2 was a bit of a letdown, Season 3 brought back everything fans loved from the first season with Season 4 expected to do the same.

No Game No Life

If you want a power fantasy anime that’s all about wit and strategy, No Game No Life is a great pick. As Blank, the genius sibling gamer duo Sora and Shiro rule the online gaming world with zero losses to their name. Then they’re transported to Disboard, a world where everything is decided through games. Instead of trying to return, the two challenge Disboard’s various species to a series of games as humanity’s representative.

Unlike Solo Leveling, No Game No Life’s characters do not get stronger over the course of the series. Instead, the series is considered an intellect-oriented power fantasy. Sora brings street smarts and quick thinking, while Shiro’s cold, calculating genius makes them an unstoppable team as they use their intelligence to outplay opponents. The only con of the anime is the constant unnecessary fanservice. Although watching these gaming nerds manipulate their way through impossible situations is worth sitting through the awkward first season.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

In Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, Hajime Nagumo starts as the weakest student in his class when they’re all transported to a fantasy world. After being betrayed and left for dead, Hajime survives by consuming monster flesh and gaining their powers, evolving into a ruthless, overpowered anti-hero. His evolution from bullied outcast to feared powerhouse delivers the same satisfaction as Jinwoo’s journey in Solo Leveling.

Both protagonists develop unique abilities that set them apart. Jinwoo commands a shadow army while Hajime uses transmutation magic and gathers a harem of powerful women who are drawn to his newfound strength. If you’re looking for a power fantasy anime with a protagonist who’s out for vengeance and ready to crush anyone in his path, this one’s for you.

Wise Man’s Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild is a power fantasy turned up to eleven. Shin, a reincarnated salaryman, is raised by legendary mages and warriors. By the time he’s old enough to attend the magic academy, he’s creating spells so powerful they can wipe out entire armies.

Unlike most power fantasy anime that build tension or have the main character struggle, Wise Man’s Grandchild skips all that. Shin is so overpowered that he demolishes everything in his way without breaking a sweat. And watching everyone’s jaws drop when Shin does something impossible makes for many of the funniest moments in the show.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

For an anime with an arrogant but incredibly powerful protagonist, The Misfit of Demon King Academy is a great choice. It’s also the only anime on this list not technically considered an isekai on top of being a power fantasy. Anos Voldigoad is a legendary demon lord who’s reincarnated 2000 years after his death. The twist? Anos is completely forgotten, with the world remembering the wrong name for the demon lord of the past.

As Anos attends the Demon King Academy, he quickly (and expectedly) begins to outshine everyone. At the same time, he begins investigating why his name was erased from history. Unlike Solo Leveling, where Jinwoo’s growth is gradual, this power fantasy anime is all about watching Anos casually break every rule in existence and challenge the world’s expectations.