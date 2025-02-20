10 Best Anime Based on Video Games

For years, video games based on anime have been common. But when anime adapts video games, the results can be hit or miss. Games offer interactive experiences. Players make choices, strategize in battles, and immerse themselves in the world firsthand. But when that control is taken away, can an anime truly capture the thrill of an intense boss fight? Or the depth of a sprawling RPG story? Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to that question except: “It depends.”

While some video game to anime adaptations fall flat, feeling like rushed summaries or lifeless rehashes. Others take everything that made the game iconic and do it better. The best anime adaptations understand what made a game special in the first place and give its fans an experience to remember. Now, without further ado, from the sweet memories of Pokémon and Kirby to the battles of Street Fighter II and Halo Legends, here are the ten best anime based on video games.

Pokémon

OLM

The first Pokemon game was released in 1996 as Pocket Monsters Red and Green to great success. The twin releases sold over 10 million units in Japan alone, making it one of the best-selling Game Boy games ever made. The game and its sequels were such a sensation that they quickly spawned more games, a manga series, and the beloved anime series we know today, the first episode of which aired in 1997.

While the Pokemon games focus on turn-based strategy, the anime brings battles to life with fast-paced action and emotional depth. The series follows Ash Ketchum as he dreams of becoming a Pokémon Master, traveling across regions, catching Pokémon, and battling Gym Leaders with Pikachu by his side. He and his friends crush Team Rocket’s endless schemes, and he pushes himself to be the very best, making Pokémon one of the most beloved video game-to-anime adaptations still going strong today.

Steins;Gate

White Fox

Considered one of the best time travel anime of all time and based on the visual novel of the same name, Steins;Gate follows self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintarou Okabe. One day, he and his friends discover their microwave can send messages to the past. At first, they change small things for fun, but each message reshapes reality in dangerous ways. Soon, Okabe faces life-or-death situations and has to undo the damage before it’s too late.

In the 2009 visual novel by 5pb and Nitroplus, every choice changes the story. The anime adaptation, too, keeps the suspense high with constant twists and heavy emotional stakes. It shows us how one small choice can change everything, because Okabe’s experiments start as a game but soon turn into a fight for survival.

Kirby: Right Back at Ya!

Studio Sign

Kirby, the pink puffball, wants to shield Dream Land from the evil King Dedede and Nightmare. While Nintendo’s 1992 Gameboy classic, Kirby’s Dream Land, is focused on platforming and puzzles, the anime shows us Kirby’s true strength. He inhales enemies, copies their abilities, and takes on powerful foes in funny and chaotic battles.

The vibrant art style makes every battle feel dynamic, from Kirby’s adorable expressions to high-energy fight sequences. Each episode brings a new challenge as Kirby faces Dedede’s latest scheme. With its charming animation and fun storytelling, Hoshi no Kirby, known in the West as Kirby: Right Back at Ya! is a joy to watch for all ages, bringing Dream Land to life in a way the games never quite could.

Persona 4: The Animation

AIC A.S.T.A.

Yu Narukami moves to the idle town of Inaba for a fresh start. But soon, he—and we—get pulled into a strange murder mystery. Victims are found dead under mysterious circumstances, and rumors spread about the “Midnight Channel,” a TV show that only appears on rainy nights. When Yu and his friends step into a hidden world inside the TV, they discover that people’s deepest emotions take the form of dangerous Shadows. To fight back, they awaken their Personas and search for the truth behind the killings.

Persona 4: The Animation brings us into the exciting story of Persona 4, a 2008 RPG by Atlus. It stays true to the game while adding its own style, mixing supernatural action with fun school-life moments, giving us both thrill and humor. If you like your mysteries with a side of action and humor, make sure you give this anime a try.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Toei Animation

Most heroes train with knights or sages. Dai grows up with monsters. And when the Dark Lord returns to wreak havoc, his dream of becoming a hero is suddenly tested. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai brings classic fantasy alive with magic, epic warriors, and challenges that seem downright impossible.

In the Dragon Quest games, players shape their own heroes. The anime, however, focuses on Dai’s own journey as he grows stronger, makes lasting friendships, and faces enemies that push him beyond his limits. Despite this, with gritty, action-packed moments that really hit home, the anime adaptation stays true to the classic RPG vibe.

Devil May Cry : The Animated Series

Madhouse

The Devil May Cry franchise centers on Dante, a swaggy demon hunter with a penchant for red coats, big swords, and rough combat. He takes on supernatural contracts while running his barely profitable shop. And with his twin pistols and the iconic sword Rebellion, he battles demons, dispatching them with unmatched style and flair.

The 2007 Devil May Cry anime follows the same protagonist, but unlike the games’ fast-paced combat, it slows things down. Viewers get a closer look at Dante’s struggles and his complicated bonds with Lady and Trish. And while the action isn’t as over-the-top, the fights are still intense with a gothic atmosphere that stays true to the games. Despite this, Dante’s effortless cool never fades, slaying demons, eating pizza, and delivering iconic one-liners.

Gungrave

Madhouse

Developed by Red Entertainment, Gungrave started off as a game for PlayStation 2 in 2002, before receiving an anime just a year later. Brandon Heat and Harry MacDowell are best friends who rise through the ranks of the powerful Millennion crime syndicate—until ambition shatters their bond. Harry’s hunger for power leads him to murder Brandon, only for fate to bring Brandon back as an undead assassin with unfinished business.

While the Gungrave game delivers non-stop shooting action, the anime takes its time, letting us live through the friendships, ambitions, and betrayals before the blood starts spilling. It’s a mix of mafia drama and supernatural revenge, with exciting gunfights and big surprises. If you want action and strong emotions packed into one series, this is the perfect anime for you.

Halo Legends

343 Industries

While the Halo games throw us straight into the fight, Halo Legends pulls back to show us the universe in a new light. Instead of just seeing the characters battle the Covenant, we see their personal struggles and sacrifices. Throughout the animated movie, we follow Master Chief on a high-risk mission to recover stolen AI, witness an Elite warrior defying his own people for honor, and uncover the tragic fall of the Forerunners.

Each narrative brings something new. Every story is beautifully animated by multiple top studios like Bones, Toei Animation, Production I.G, and Studio 4°C. Whether you’ve played every single Halo game since 2001 or are just getting into the franchise, Halo Legends is an exciting look at the stories behind the fight, making it a must-watch.

God Eater

Ufotable

Based on Bandai’s 2010 RPG of the same name, God Eater is set in the post-apocalyptic nation of the New Asian Union. The year is 2071 and powerful monsters called Aragami have consumed everything, leaving humanity at the brink of extinction. But not all hope is lost because warriors called God Eaters use their biomechanical God Arcs to fight the Aragami. However, as these creatures keep getting stronger, even humanity’s best fighters struggle. Lenka Utsugi is a new recruit with great skill, but talent alone won’t be enough to win this war.

The games focus on fast, intense combat, but the anime explores war’s true cost. Entire cities vanish overnight. Supplies run out. Soldiers fight, knowing they may not return. Survivors cling to hope, but every victory feels temporary. Ufotable’s animation captures the weight of each battle with stunning detail and the end result is a memorable tale of the desperate, unforgiving war for humanity’s survival.

Street Fighter II: The Animation

The first Street Fighter game was released by Capcom in 1987, although the franchise was popularized by its 1991 sequel, Street Fighter II. But Street Fighter II: The Animation isn’t just about flashy fights. It gives them meaning. The anime takes a darker, more serious tone than the game where every battle feels personal. Ryu searches for purpose, haunted by his past. Ken wrestles with doubt after settling into an easy life. And Chun-Li’s quest for vengeance against M. Bison adds emotional weight.

Unlike the game’s quick matches, the anime builds tension. The fights are immersive and brutal, the stakes are high, and viewers can feel every punch and kick. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the world of Street Fighter, this adaptation delivers intense action and unforgettable moments you don’t want to miss.