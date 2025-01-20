No Game No Life Creator Debunks Season 2 News: “All Fake”

For fans hoping to see No Game No Life returning for Season 2, the creator behind it all just dashed those hopes as they have debunked a recent viral post claiming that more of the anime was on the way. No Game No Life continues to be one of the big anime franchises that fans are hoping to see return with a new season someday. First making its debut in 2014 (even celebrating its 10th anniversary last year), the anime went on for one season and a feature film that followed it up. But it’s been over a decade now since fans have gotten to see its central brother and sister duo in action.

Since it’s been such a long time since No Game No Life hit screens, fans have been really carrying a torch for the series in the hopes of it returning. There have been other big returns for other notable classic franchises of the 2010s lately, so when a viral post seemed to reveal that No Game No Life Season 2 was in the works, fans got really excited to the point of even contacting the original creator, Yuu Kamiya. But as the creator took to social media to respond (as spotted by Anime Corner), they revealed that all of the “news” is fake.

Is No Game No Life Season 2 Happening?

As Kamiya revealed on social media about the inquiries about No Game No Life Season 2, “Good morning. I woke up to a ridiculous number of DMs, but they’re all fake rumors. I’d appreciate it if you didn’t contact me about them.” It seems that while fans have been excited to see the anime continue with new episodes, unfortunately there is not a new season of the anime in the works. The creator would know before anyone else, and likely wouldn’t even comment if there were plans in place. Getting an outright denial really is a nail in the coffin for a new season.

No Game No Life series creator Yuu Kamiya is in full support of a new season, however, as last year the creator openly pleaded for a follow up when the anime commemorated its tenth anniversary, “It’s the tenth anniversary of No Game No Life. Please make a second season.” At least fans can rest easy knowing that the creator behind the original light novel series wants a new season just as much as they do (and potentially maybe even more).

Does No Game No Life Need a Season 2?

No Game No Life‘s original light novel run came to an end in 2023, so there is still plenty of material for a potential second season to take on. Fans who remember watching anime in the 2010s will likely know that watching a season of anime sometimes ended with disappointment. There were so many series that seemed to offer a ton of potential, only to come to an end after 12-13 episodes without a proper conclusion for their stories. And this is just another one of those anime releases.

Things have been changing in the last few years, however, as many of these nostalgic anime projects have been returning with new revivals as the teams behind them return for new episodes. This has led to some rather surprising comebacks, so it’s not like it’s out of the realm of possibility that we’ll see No Game No Life Season 2 someday. But it might look different and be handled by a different team, and that’s probably worse than not bringing it back at all.

