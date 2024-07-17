8 Romance Webtoons That Deserve an Anime ASAP

When it comes to comics, things never stay the same. Whether you read newspaper strips or epic manga, it hardly matters. In the past decade, technology and social media have changed every avenue of entertainment with comics being no exception. You can see this shift with web comics as platforms like Webtoon are growing bigger by the day. From dramas to stage productions, webtoons are becoming a go-to playground for adaptations, and we’re breaking down a few romances that need an anime makeover ASAP.

Here at ComicBook, we’ve narrowed down just a few of the best romances you can find on Webtoon that would suit an anime. If you like historical dramas, we have you covered. Maybe supernatural devils are your thing? These romances are ripe for the picking, and given the rise of web comics in anime, we’d like to pitch adaptations of these titles to any powers at be.

Devil Number 4

With 120 episodes to its name, Devil Number 4 became a quick hit upon its release in 2021. The supernatural romance tells the story of Hanna Yoon, a college student who’s down on their luck before meeting a strange man named Number 4. The devil promises to grant the girl’s greatest wish in exchange for her soul, and Devil Number 4 follows the pair as their wild deal spins out of control.

Suitor Armor

Do you like emotional fantasies? If so, then Suitor Armor is just what you need. Published in 2020, the gorgeous series tells the story of Lucia, a lady-in-waiting for the future queen Kirsi, that lives in fear for a secret she holds dear. Her life is thrown into chaos when Lucia meets an enchanted suit of armor called Modeus, and the pair explore the question of what exactly makes humans… well, human.

The First Night With the Duke

Even web comics have a thing for isekai, huh? The First Night With the Duke is a sweet romance that follows the story of Ripley, a simple college student who wakes up to find themselves in their favorite romance novel. The girl’s plans to lay low are waylaid by Duke Zeronis when she wakes up in his bed after a night she can’t quite recall.

My In-Laws Are Obsessed With Me

When it comes to drama, fans expect everything from passionate love affairs to brutal bloodshed. My In-Laws Are Obsessed With Me has all of this and more with some humor to wash things down. Despite its innocuous name, My In-Laws Are Obsessed With Me has left readers obsessed, and it would make for one engaging anime.

To the Stars and Back

Sometimes, romance needs nothing more than to be cute and quiet. To The Stars and Back proves this easily as the LGBTQ+ brings two men together as they navigate the realties of young adulthood. When Kang Dae finds himself saddled with a new neighbor, the introvert isn’t sure how to react, but Bo Seon turns his world upside down in the best of ways.

Happily Ever After

If you like high stakes and headstrong heroines, Happily Ever After is the fantasy romance for you. The popular webtoon leans into the best isekai tropes as we follow Peony, a young woman who is reborn in her favorite romance novel. Living life as a royal, Peony decides to live out her fangirl fantasies by marrying Richt, the novel’s second male lead, but her lovestruck hopes are turned on their head as she discovers a hidden side to Richt.

Purple Hyacinth

With nearly 150 million views, Purple Hyacinth has proven itself to be one of the most intense romances on Webtoon. The drama follows a vengeful cop named Lauren who uses her ability to detect lies to takedown the syndicate that killed her childhood friends. Her plans are then complicated when a legendary assassin offers to work with Lauren to take down the group they both abhor, but their vigilante efforts bring them both dangers they never saw coming.

#muted

Sometimes, a simple romance is all you need, and #muted spins together a great love with minimal angst. The LGBTQ+ title follows Jasper, a bright librarian who finds new purpose in life after meeting a man who can’t speak named Kai. Their worlds become a little less lonely thanks to one another, and as their romance blooms, the two begin to unpack the things in life that have muted their joy for so long.

What webtoons would you like to see get an anime? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!