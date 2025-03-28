10 Best Sakamoto Days Volume Covers

Sakamoto Days is one of the most popular shonen manga series of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump generation, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki. With 21 volumes released so far, the anime and manga series has shown a great variety of artwork for each cover, with particular attention to its featured characters. One can behold the signature aura given off by each of the series’ stars, alongside their overall aesthetic and an idea for the readers of their glorious capacity for action.

Much like most popular manga of the present, it can be a fun exercise comparing Sakamoto Days’ offerings to see how they stack up against each other. The series, with 9 million copies and counting sold so far, the manga stands to grow its presence thanks to its ongoing Netflix anime adaptation. With more on the way as the series continues serialization, here are our picks for the best 10 Sakamoto Days volume covers so far!

Volume 1 (Chapters 1-7)

Volume 1, titled The Legendary Hit Man, is where it all begins, with a clear indicator that things will only get more exciting from here. The cover of Volume 1 perfectly tells the plot of the beginning of the series, showing an out-of-shape Sakamoto and Shin, a hit man that was once Sakamoto’s partner. With both of them drawing their guns while wearing aprons for work, it’s a clear and unsubtle juxtaposition against the backdrop of the otherwise quaint convenience store. This cover art depicts Sakamoto, who, despite trying to put his past behind him, is ready to protect his peaceful family life at the drop of a hat.

Volume 6 (Chapters 44 – 52)

In Volume 6, a group of serial killers clash with The Order along with Sakamoto and his crew. The cover art shows Nagumo, a hit man and member of The Order. The title, “Bad Luck”, is indicated by the die Nagumo is holding out. The art shows the backdrop of Sakamoto’s store, but this time in the menacing shade of blood red, with Nagumo having his weapon at the ready and smiling. It is made clear that bloodshed will occur in Volume 6, but fortunately for Nagumo, he’s happy to enjoy a good fight.

Volume 10 (Chapters 80-88)

With the story reaching Volume 10, Taro’s longtime ally Shin ends up getting into a duel with the teacher who may possess information pertaining to what they want. Sakamoto, meanwhile, ends up dealing with a boy named Amane, who may have a connection to the ruthless and mysterious X. At first glance, the cover of Volume 10 may seem simpler than the others. However, this cover art perfectly encapsulates the cold reality of X, making his eyes the most noticeable, showing his blue eyes staring straight ahead. Since X is the only one on the cover against a white background, readers can assume that Volume 10 will revolve around X, who is a ruthless and cold-hearted killer.

Volume 21 (Chapters 181 – 190)

Volume 21 is the most recent release of the Sakamoto Days series. At this point of the story, both Shin and Heisuke attempt to sneak into the JAA prison to meet with someone nicknamed the fortune teller, to whom we are introduced by Volume 21’s cover. Atari’s appearance on the cover is immediately eye-catching, with her bright pink hair, hair bows, accessories, and lit cigarette to convey style and attitude in equal measure. From the positioning of the shot and her overall expression, the reader can sense Atari’s arrogance, as if she’s looking down upon us all, knowing her divination skills will keep her out of harm’s way. It wouldn’t even be the first time.

Volume 8 (Chapters 62 – 70)

In Volume 8, titled Exam, Stage Three, the test participants have to split up into teams to participate in a game of tail tag. Sakamoto’s opponent is Shin, who is dead set on proving to Sakamoto that he has made progress. The cover shows Akira Akao, who makes her appearance in chapter 56. With a gun in one hand and a knife in the other, surrounded by blood spatter, the reader can infer by the cover that this character has a violent side to her, with her eyes focused on the target despite her otherwise kind, even timid personality.

Volume 13 (Chapters 107 – 115)

In Volume 13, titled Reminiscence, young Sakamoto, along with Nagumo and Aako, are assigned a special mission alongside Uzuki in order to avoid expulsion from the JCC. The target they are assigned to assassinate is at a department store that is specifically for hit men. Little do they know that their actions during this mission will forever change the course of their futures. On the cover, Rion Akao is shown brandishing her weapons, but never forgetting her cigarette in the mix. Despite her wild skills, the volume ultimately dives into her fate before the main events of the series.

Volume 14 (Chapters 116 – 124)

Sakamoto and the rest’s mission to assassinate the target named Kindaka fails, and they are now forced to work with him in order to protect some VIPs from an assassination plot. The cover art shows Kindaka ready to fight up close and personal, with a beautiful rendition of his character design, down to the intricate detail put into his hair and imposing presence. With his brass knuckles, the conclusion can be drawn that he is not only dangerous but his fighting style is brutal, a stellar example of how the series’ covers continue to get progressively better.

Volume 16 (Chapters 134 – 142)

Volume 16 is appropriately titled Encounter, and it’s one of the most visually striking and creative ones of the bunch. On the cover, it shows Sakamoto, Shin, Heisuke, and a cloaked mysterious assailant. But as a twist on the usual formula, Sakamoto, Shin, and Heisuke’s faces are instead featured on the bullet casings, with Shin’s casing visibly spent. The cloaked figure is armed with a modified, high-caliber sniper rifle, with our heroes in their sights. With both Heisuke and Shin’s faces riddled with anxiety, the cover art shows that this situation is possibly the most precarious, dynamic terror on any Sakamoto Days cover.

Volume 18 (Chapters 152 – 161)

As clashes happen both between X and the JAA leadership and X’s Organization with Shishima and Shin while Sakamoto rushes to stop X, Volume 18 renders a different image with its cover. The cover art depicts Haruma with his eyes closed, in his best sporting pose as he’s winding up for what resembles a powerful volleyball spike. Characteristic of Haruma’s calm, sporting demeanor, his confidence belies the severity of his situation going into this part of the story. Not only that, but it could also foreshadow the fate of X and his entire organization.

Volume 19 (Chapters 162 – 170)

For Volume 19, there’s a certain Japanese mob movie charm to its aesthetic and realistic attention to detail. The cover shows Takamura, a member of The Order, drawing his katana with his head held down, rendering his typical frail appearance; but for anybody who has read Sakamoto Days or watched John Wick, as usual, there’s dangerous potential behind Takamura’s weary eyes. As one may expect, the cover conveys his willingness to kill those opposed to the JAA.