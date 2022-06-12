Anime Industry Remembers Billy Kametz with Touching Tributes: Read

This week, the anime industry was given unimaginable news as fans learned one of its most talented stars had passed. On June 11th, news broke that Billy Kametz had died following a battle with cancer. The gifted actor touched millions of fans with their talent over the years, and the industry is now remembering Kametz as a wonderful friend and colleague online.

You can find just a few of the poignant tributes below as voice actors, producers, and more are sharing the wonderful moments they shared with Kametz over the years. These tributes stress the actor was not only a genuinely kind person but one who cared deeply for fans and even passing strangers.

In the wake of Kametz's death, their GoFundMe campaign for treatment is now being diverted to his celebration of life. The actor's family and loved ones say anyone wanting to donate contributions should donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition in Billy's honor if they can. You can find more details on donations at the GoFundMe here and read the statement Kametz's event agent shared with fans about his passing below:

"This isn't the update I wanted to write. Billy left us earlier this week.

I ask that you forgive the slightly delayed update as we worked to notify loved ones first.

His full obituary is below. Please note the link to the guestbook, I'm sure his family would love to hear your memories and well wishes.

I am going to close this GFM formally on Tuesday, June 14, to allow for final thoughts and donations. Anything contributed that wasn't already used for Billy's treatments will go toward his celebration of life and funeral. The family would equally love contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in Billy's honor if you prefer that. Details are below.

Most importantly, I hope you know how appreciated you all were and how much strength you provided. Billy and I would regularly share thoughts of disbelief and joy at the outpouring of generosity you all gave him.

Know that he left this world peacefully, knowing how loved he is and always will be. I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was."