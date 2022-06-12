Anime Industry Remembers Billy Kametz with Touching Tributes: Read
This week, the anime industry was given unimaginable news as fans learned one of its most talented stars had passed. On June 11th, news broke that Billy Kametz had died following a battle with cancer. The gifted actor touched millions of fans with their talent over the years, and the industry is now remembering Kametz as a wonderful friend and colleague online.
You can find just a few of the poignant tributes below as voice actors, producers, and more are sharing the wonderful moments they shared with Kametz over the years. These tributes stress the actor was not only a genuinely kind person but one who cared deeply for fans and even passing strangers.
In the wake of Kametz's death, their GoFundMe campaign for treatment is now being diverted to his celebration of life. The actor's family and loved ones say anyone wanting to donate contributions should donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition in Billy's honor if they can. You can find more details on donations at the GoFundMe here and read the statement Kametz's event agent shared with fans about his passing below:
"This isn't the update I wanted to write. Billy left us earlier this week.
I ask that you forgive the slightly delayed update as we worked to notify loved ones first.
His full obituary is below. Please note the link to the guestbook, I'm sure his family would love to hear your memories and well wishes.
I am going to close this GFM formally on Tuesday, June 14, to allow for final thoughts and donations. Anything contributed that wasn't already used for Billy's treatments will go toward his celebration of life and funeral. The family would equally love contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in Billy's honor if you prefer that. Details are below.
Most importantly, I hope you know how appreciated you all were and how much strength you provided. Billy and I would regularly share thoughts of disbelief and joy at the outpouring of generosity you all gave him.
Know that he left this world peacefully, knowing how loved he is and always will be. I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was."
The Best Kind of Person
He got me the sketchbook for my 30th birthday. He was too good for this world. Talented, funny, wonderful. I’ll miss you dude, thank you for your kindness.
RIP Billy Kametz 1987-2022 pic.twitter.com/MVS8z0GUlw— Chris Niosi (@Kirbopher) June 11, 2022
An Important Legacy
In this thread we celebrate and gush over @BillyKametz's body of work.
I had the pleasure of being in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim with Billy.
A wonderful, fun, and emotionally packed character who brought a smile to anyone's face that heard him.
A masterful performance. pic.twitter.com/qdb8ga2L0h— Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) June 8, 2022
A Genuinely Kind Soul
This was when I first met Billy as well. He was so kind and excitably warm that he stuck in my mind. When we finally had the chance to spend some quality time together, I discovered just how wonderful, uplifting, and optimistic he is. Soooo very thankful to call him friend. <3— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 8, 2022
An Unbreakable Legacy
@BillyKametz, you were an amazing person who brightened the lives of everyone you met. We'll do our best to carry on your spirit and hold you tight in our hearts. Your passing is an unbearable darkness, but your memory, unbreakable, cuts through it nonetheless. Rest in peace.— Ben Diskin (@BenjaminDiskin) June 11, 2022
A Heavy Weight
Miss you, @BillyKametz 💔— 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕔ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕪 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@KyleMcCarley) June 11, 2022
Far Too Soon
We lost one of our own. I remember the moment I met Billy. He radiated joy, warmth & talent. TRULY one of the nicest people in VO. What a kind, talented soul taken too soon. I'm heartbroken for his family and Erica. Be kind to each other, folks. For him. Billy Kametz 1987-2022 💔— Cassandra Lee Morris (@SoCassandra) June 12, 2022
A Speechless Moment
There’s nothing I can say except I’m livid. I’m livid that someone so caring and creative was taken from us, livid that it happened so quickly and without warning. Livid that we have to try in vain to accept it.
RIP Billy Kametz. May we all strive to be as impactful as you were.— Sean Chiplock @ Anime Lubbock (@sonicmega) June 11, 2022
A Terrible Loss
We lost a dear member of our Pokémon cast this week, the wonderful @BillyKametz. Sending so much love to his family and our community. Donations to colon cancer research, and obituary in the link. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gw6Tq0jtfk— Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) June 11, 2022
The Perfect Fit
Not that many people know this but we had a hard time casting Galo in #Promare. We had a round auditions and didn’t find our Galo. I txted @ericalindbeck asking if she knew anyone who might be good. She was the one who recommended @BillyKametz. She was right. He was perfect.— Stephanie Sheh (@stephaniesheh) June 12, 2022
Unimaginable
Absolutely devastated. I can't believe the last time I saw you was the last time. I can't believe this happened so fast. I really thought you had more time.
If you'd like to donate toward funeral costs or Colon Cancer research, you can find info here.https://t.co/IF9BAeP194— Erika Harlacher-Stone (@ErikaHarlacher) June 11, 2022