Bioworld Teams With Primark on Exclusive Anime Collection

Bioworld is one of pop culture’s go-to brands, and now, the merchandising brand is ready to link up on a new anime collection. This August, Bioworld is teaming up with Primark on an exclusive new collection, and it will bring some of anime’s biggest titles to stores.

As you can see below, the Bioworld x Primark collection plans showcase anime in one of the biggest UK retailers. The collection, which will be sold online and in stores, nods to Dragon Ball as well as One Piece. The shonen giants will hit Primark shelves in early August, and at this time, no MSRP has announced.

By the end of August, Bioworld will expand its partnership with Primark thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog. The hit SEGA franchise is rolling out some new clothes at Primark, and they will make younger fans happy. The exclusive youth collection puts Sonic the Hedgehog center stage. So if you have a SEGA fan in your life, make sure to peek this upcoming line.

If you cannot wait for this Bioworld drop, well – you are in luck! The merchandising brand has tons of goodies on hand. Some of its biggest IP deals include Pokemon and Hello Kitty. So if you are in need of some anime goodies, Bioworld has what you want.

