‘Black Butler’ Complete Blu-ray Set Goes On Sale

Black Butler remains a fan-favorite anime series years after its debut, and it is getting a much-anticipated home video makeover. Thanks to Aniplex, a complete Blu-ray set for the show has gone live, and Black Butler fans will want to check out the bundle ASAP.

Recently, Aniplex USA began promoting its new Blu-ray bundle for Black Butler. The company is the latest to license the anime after Funimation reverted rights to the title. Now, Aniplex has its own version, and the bundle is a big one.

“Black Butler the Complete Box Set contains episodes 1-24 of the anime plus the OVA “His Butler, Performer” directed by Toshiya Shinohara. The collection is housed in a Deluxe Rigid Box that includes a booklet and postcard set,” the site confirms.

The Black Butler Complete Blu-ray Set is now available! Housed within a rigid box, this set contains episodes 1-24 plus the OVA “His Butler, Performer.” Pick up your copy today at Right Stuf Anime! //t.co/q3cg3AygRB pic.twitter.com/gofnpcfAk4 — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) January 29, 2019

The bundle will also come with a textless version of the anime’s opening and ending themes. With over 610 minutes of content, this Black Butler Blu-ray will keep fans busy, but their wallets will take a hit on the release. Right now, the set is retailing on Right Stuf for $150 USD before tax and shipping. This is the sale price as it seems the item’s usual retail is about $190 usually.

If you are not familiar with Black Butler, the fantasy title began back in September 2006 and is still running. The manga was created by Yana Toboso and published under Monthly GFantasy. The series follows Ciel Phantomhive, a teenaged boy who solves crimes in London’s seedy underbelly. After his parents were murdered and he tortured, Ciel strikes a deal with a demon named Sebastian to find those responsible for the crime. The pair begin solving crimes with each other, and Ciel learns the true danger that comes with being the head of the Phantomhive household.

