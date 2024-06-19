Black Butler Announces Indefinite Hiatus

For two decades now, artist Yana Taboso has been on their top game. The creator of Black Butler is one of Square Enix's top creators, and over the years, they have honed their craft to a fine edge. These days, all eyes are on Taboso as their 20th anniversary in the industry is upon them, and the artist has announced Black Butler is going on an indefinite hiatus in preparation for its final saga.

The confession comes from Taboso herself as she wrote a letter to fans. It is there the artist confirms Black Butler is going on a long break, and the hiatus will give Taboso time to plan out the climax of the manga.

"To everyone who supports Black Butler, thank you very much for always support Black Butler. At this time, I will be taking a longer hiatus than usual. In 2024, it will have been 20 years since my debut in 2004. I have been able to work without any major illnesses or breaks all this time thanks to your support," Taboso shared with fans.

"During this hiatus, while taking good care of myself, I will be preparing for the climax of Black Butler. I apologize to all those who look forward to its monthly serialization. I will return in top form, so I would be grateful if you could wait a little longer for my return."

As you can see, Square Enix is putting the brakes on Black Butler, but the manga will return at some point. Toboso has earned herself a nice, long vacation after working for 20 years straight. Despite a few breaks here and there, Taboso has been nothing but consistent with their publications. Now, the artist is taking time to ensure their own health while they plot out the final act of Black Butler.

If you are not familiar with Black Butler, no worries! The series is alive and well as Yen Press publishes the manga in English. As for the anime, Black Butler returned to TV this year with its Public School arc anime. So for those wanting more info on Black Butler, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Just a stone's throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom, its master one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria's faithful servant... and a slip of a twelve-year old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master's wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London's underbelly, there is practically nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true... or at least, he is too good to be human..."

What do you make of this Black Butler announcement? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!