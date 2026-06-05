5 Shonen Anime Heroes Ranked by Their Tragic Stories

Shonen anime protagonists usually follow a familiar mold, one built around heroic energy and the ability to inspire viewers. While this is the standard blueprint for many shonen heroes, there are also plenty who come from very different foundations. Specifically, many shonen protagonists either have tragic backstories or eventually face devastating hardships during their journeys.

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This is what makes their inspirational qualities even more profound, as watching them overcome tragedy and adversity can be incredibly motivating. Tragic stories are often a key pillar in shaping a great shonen hero, and there are five in particular whose foundations are defined by tragedy, or whose journeys eventually take a tragic turn. Here, we rank them based on those tragic foundations.

5) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

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Jujutsu Kaisen‘s protagonist, Yuji Itadori, stands out as a unique shonen hero. At first, he does not seem like the perfect fit for the role, but he gradually emerges as one of the genre’s defining modern protagonists. One of the biggest reasons for this is how his journey becomes increasingly tragic as the story progresses, with Yuji repeatedly forced to witness the deaths of those closest to him in some of the most brutal ways imaginable.

Yuji also carries the burden of blaming himself for the massacre caused by Sukuna, openly accepting responsibility and even being willing to face punishment for it. As a result, trauma follows him throughout his journey. What makes his story even more tragic is that Yuji is one of the few shonen protagonists whose dream is never truly realized. His wish was never grand or ambitious; he simply wanted to be surrounded by the people he cared about when he died. Yet, by the end of his journey, even that modest dream is denied to him.

4) Rudo (Gachiakuta)

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The protagonists of Kodansha’s shonen series often have a darker edge, and Rudo from Gachiakuta might be one of the most tragic and unconventional shonen protagonists among them. Rudo’s journey begins with a desire for revenge against the people who wronged him, a narrative foundation that immediately sets him apart from most heroes in the genre.

As a child, Rudo is blamed for the death of his adoptive father, someone who deeply loved him, and is handed the harshest punishment imaginable: being cast into the Pit. The experience leaves him deeply traumatized, to the point that he no longer knows how to smile, while also fostering a darkness within him that constantly drives him to seek justice. Tragically, this mindset has also led him to make questionable decisions, highlighting why Rudo stands out as a compelling modern shonen protagonist

3) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

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Tanjiro Kamado is arguably the kindest shonen anime protagonist on this list, which is surprising considering the tragic circumstances he endured while working tirelessly to provide for his family. On a snowy day, Tanjiro returned home to find his entire family massacred, with his sister transformed into a demon. Such a tragedy would be enough to push many people toward darkness, yet Tanjiro emerged stronger from it.

Tanjiro stood his ground and continued to move forward because he had a new purpose: saving his sister, not avenging his family. While he often appears unfazed by the traumatic event, his emotional maturity consistently reveals how deeply it shaped his character. In many ways, the tragedy became the foundation of the qualities that define Tanjiro as a protagonist.

2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Speaking of family loss, Naruto’s tragedy began the moment he was born. His parents sacrificed their lives to protect him, and their final act was sealing the very monster responsible for their deaths inside their son. From childhood, Naruto was feared and ostracized because of the demon he carried within him, despite being completely unaware of the situation himself.

As Naruto grew up, that fear and rejection never disappeared. It pushed him to constantly seek attention from others, actions that were clearly a cry for help and a desire to be loved. Naruto spent his childhood alone and was repeatedly shunned by society, a situation that could have easily turned anyone into a villain. Instead, he chose to become a hero, earning the respect and affection of those around him, making his journey both tragic and inspiring.

1) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Image via MAPPA

Chainsaw Man‘s Denji is arguably the most tragic shonen protagonist of all time, and there is a strong case to be made for it. While most protagonists are focused on protecting their loved ones or becoming better versions of themselves, Denji is simply trying to survive as a human being. Left with the massive debt inherited from his father, Denji was forced into unimaginable circumstances, even selling one of his eyes and a testicle just to stay alive.

Denji has also revealed that, during the most desperate periods of his childhood, he was so hungry that he resorted to eating toilet paper. Because of these experiences, his greatest desires were never grand ambitions but the most basic necessities of life: food, clothes, and a roof over his head. This is perhaps why the final twist of Chainsaw Man is not as bleak as it initially appears, as it ultimately gives Denji a chance at a normal life with those basic necessities. Even then, the events of Parts 1 and 2 only subjected him to further tragedy. As a result, Denji’s foundation alone makes him one of the most tragic shonen anime heroes ever, with few characters coming close to the hardships he has endured

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