Black Clover Earns All of the Praise for Episode 162

Black Clover has been a constant favorite with fans since its debut, and the show is heading to its end week by week. Earlier today, it was announced the anime will close next month with its 170th episode. This means all eyes are on the show ahead of its big finale, and fans all agree that episode 162 lived up to their expectations.

If you did not know, the latest episode of Black Clover went live today, and it was a big one. Episode 162 promised to follow Asta as he let loose a new form against his demonic foe. With the Clover Kingdom on his shoulder, Asta went toe-to-toe against his most dangerous enemy yet, and fans admit the fight sequence was absolute perfection.

(Photo: Pierrot)

You can check out just a few of the reactions to episode 162 below. The Black Clover fandom came out hard for this release, and Twitter was taken over by its power. The show is still trending in the United States as more and more fans tune into the epic episode. And if Black Clover can keep up this kind of quality, well - fans are in for a treat.

What did you think of this new Black Clover episode? Is it deserving of the fandom's hype? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.