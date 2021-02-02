Black Clover Earns All of the Praise for Episode 162
Black Clover has been a constant favorite with fans since its debut, and the show is heading to its end week by week. Earlier today, it was announced the anime will close next month with its 170th episode. This means all eyes are on the show ahead of its big finale, and fans all agree that episode 162 lived up to their expectations.
If you did not know, the latest episode of Black Clover went live today, and it was a big one. Episode 162 promised to follow Asta as he let loose a new form against his demonic foe. With the Clover Kingdom on his shoulder, Asta went toe-to-toe against his most dangerous enemy yet, and fans admit the fight sequence was absolute perfection.
You can check out just a few of the reactions to episode 162 below. The Black Clover fandom came out hard for this release, and Twitter was taken over by its power. The show is still trending in the United States as more and more fans tune into the epic episode. And if Black Clover can keep up this kind of quality, well - fans are in for a treat.
What did you think of this new Black Clover episode? Is it deserving of the fandom's hype? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
So Proud
prevnext
I will forever be proud to call this magic-less boy my MC.#BlackClover#BC162 pic.twitter.com/CUPPeeofKT— ًmax (@ZORAlDEALE) February 2, 2021
The Absolute Cleanest
prevnext
Holy!!! This looks sooooo clean!!! 💯🔥#ブラッククローバー#ブラクロ#BlackClover#BC162#astavsdante pic.twitter.com/ic8pSZcEWE— d o n n a 🎨🖌 (@iluvluvnutella) February 2, 2021
Couldn't Have Done Better
prevnext
Black Clover episode 162 was sooooooo good, the animation was on point, the battle in the sunset, berserk Asta, everything! JUST PERFECT!#BlackClover162 #BC162 pic.twitter.com/kRprliohna— Nairoda (@Nairoda1) February 2, 2021
They Were Right
prevnext
THIS IS GOING TO BE SUCH AN AMAZING EPISODE I CANNOT WAIT FOR TOMORROW THIS IS GOING TO BE AMAZING! My favourite moment from the manga and have been hyped to see it animated and its finally happening!#BlackClover#BC162 pic.twitter.com/9tCM3A6AVp— KadeStreams (@KadeWhyte) February 1, 2021
A Mix of Emotions
prevnext
I'm so happy rn. But also a little sad knowing the anime is ending. In the famous words of Asta, "Not yet!" I will keep supporting the series, no matter what! Cause the anime will come back even stronger! Thank you black clover staff for your hard work! #BlackClover #BC162 pic.twitter.com/tkRugxm0YZ— Anthony 🎨 (@Antrod02) February 2, 2021
Truly Top Tier
prevnext
New Black Clover Episode was straight crispy animation all the way to Voice acting and I would say its peak Black Clover in The Anime as of right now but I'll wait for the later episodes 😩#BC162— Lex (@Lex34482444) February 2, 2021
They Did It
prevnext
AAAA I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE OUR AMAZING STAFFS DID THIS SHOT JUSTICE WTF !! 😭#BC162#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/Ip268CZLzz— markk (BC #162) (@MARKFUU_) February 2, 2021
I Mean, Same
prev
MY GOD 😭😭😭😭#ブラクロ #BC162 pic.twitter.com/59DR4WVvur— SecTioN | 🥚 (@_SxcTioN) February 1, 2021