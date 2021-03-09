Black Clover Earns Top Praise From Fans for Episode 167

Black Clover is moving forward with its anime's final moment, so you can see why all eyes are on the series. The show is dealing with one of its biggest battles yet as the Spade Kingdom arc rages on. Now, the show has truly outdone itself with episode 167, and fans are taking over social media with their praise of the update.

As you can see in the slides below, Black Clover fans were taken aback by the quality of episode 167. The big update promises to be one of the last big hurrahs for the anime before it ends, and the team knew that well. This is why Black Clover spared no expense on its animation, and episode 167 looks all the better for it.

Now, sites like Twitter are being inundated with reactions to the Black Clover debut, and fans admit they love the big episode. The Spade Kingdom arc has a long ways to go, but this episode shows just what Asta is capable of. The manga will continue Asta's journey towards becoming the Wizard King, so anime-only fans will want to check out the series in print ASAP. And before too-too long, we can only hope Black Clover returns to the small screen once the manga is further along.

What did you think of this latest episode? Did Black Clover go beyond with the big battle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.