Black Clover Teases Episode 167 with Epic New Stills

Black Clover is hyping Episode 167 with new preview stills! Although the anime series is officially coming to an end with the final episode airing at the end of March, the series is not slowing down in the slightest as it's taking on the intense battles of the Spade Kingdom arc. The recent string of episodes have seen how the Clover and Heart Kingdoms have been ill prepared for the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and it was quickly proven that the six month training period clearly wasn't enough to close the massive gaps in power.

Surprisingly, this was even the case for the captain of the Black Bulls, Yami Sukehiro, as he failed to get any notable damage on Dante Zogratis. Dante's body continues to recover thanks to his Devil's power, and the previous episode teased the next phase of this big fight as Yami surprisingly called out for help from Asta. Now we got a peek into this with preview stills from Episode 167 that you can check out below as spotted by @BCspoiler on Twitter:

Black Clover Episode 167 Images. pic.twitter.com/QQ6N7NgVRl — BCinfo 🍀 (@BCspoiler) March 8, 2021

Black Clover Episode 167 is titled "Black Oath," and it's officially described as such, "The battle of Asta and Yami of the Black Bulls has begun and they are surpassing their limits! Despite their injuries, Asta and Yami are able to attack Dante in a team attack. Asta struggles to keep up with and feels that he is not good enough to live up to Yami's trust in him. But he decides to use all of his strength, including the power of the devil that resides in his body, to surpass his limits even further than he already has."

With the series now in its final batch of episodes, it's a wonder just how the rest of these fights will go before it's all over. Thankfully, it won't be long before we get to see Episode 167 in action as well as the eventual final episode of the series overall. But what do you think of this look at the next episode? What are you hoping to see before the anime ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!