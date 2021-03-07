Black Clover Promo Teases Asta and Yami's Big Fight

✖

Black Clover is teasing Asta and Yami's big fight in the promo for the next episode of the series! The Spade Kingdom saga continues with the newest episodes of the anime series even though it's been scheduled to end at the end of the month. Fans have seen how intense each of the fights have been between the Clover and Heart Kingdom defenders against the Dark Triad of the Spade Kingdom, and this has been especially true for the fight against Dante. Although Yami has tried to defeat him, he's been unable to overpower the devil infused foe.

As Episode 166 came to an end, Yami surprisingly called out to Asta in recognition of how much the young fighter has grown over the years working with the Black Bulls. Yami realized he needs the extra edge from Asta's anti-magic abilities, and thus the episode ended on a cliffhanger that teased that the two of them would be working with one another in order to fight against Dante. Now the preview for Episode 167 of the series is teasing this big fight:

Black clover ep167 preview ! pic.twitter.com/VxfLRAYQr6 — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) March 2, 2021

Black Clover Episode 167 is titled "Black Oath," and it's officially described as such, "The battle of Asta and Yami of the Black Bulls has begun and they are surpassing their limits! Despite their injuries, Asta and Yami are able to attack Dante in a team attack." But soon things are complicated as Asta is coming to terms over his own identity and whether or not he's truly fit for Yami's praise.

The synopsis for the episode digs into this as well as it confirms Asta now will be helping Yami to push even further beyond their respective limits, "Asta struggles to keep up with and feels that he is not good enough to live up to Yami's trust in him. But he decides to use all of his strength, including the power of the devil that resides in his body, to surpass his limits even further than he already has."

