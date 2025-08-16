Black Clover Lets Mimosa Shine With Epic Final Arc Save

Black Clover’s final battle got more intense than ever in the latest Summer 2025 Jump GIGA issue. The manga releases three chapters this season, which mostly focus on Yuno’s Anti-Magic powers while also giving Mimosa the spotlight she deserves. The battle against Lucius is nearing its end, but things take a turn for the worse after the villain strikes down Asta. With his biggest ally teetering on the edge of death, Yuno has no choice but to take on the devil host all by himself. However, before passing out, Asta gives him his Demon Dweller sword along with his Anti-Magic abilities. His injuries are dangerously severe, and the only one who can save him is Mimosa Vermillion.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Return!

Just like the others, Mimosa has grown a lot stronger over the years and has improved her magic enough to be considered the best healer in the Kingdom. However, that also means there’s a huge burden on her shoulders to save as many people as she can in times of crisis. The entire kingdom is suffering at the hands of Lucius and his Paladins, especially the Magic Knights, who are on the front lines. Since the kingdom doesn’t have many healers, Mimosa has exhausted her mana, trying her best to save everyone else. Despite that, she does everything she can to save the biggest hope of the Clover Kingdom.

Mimosa Uses Her Ultimate Magic to Save Asta From the Brink of Death

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Knowing that Asta is struck down, Mimosa rushes to his side. Not only is she exhausted, but she’s also worried about the dozens of injured Magic Knights in the area. Mimosa fears that she may have to send him to battle again without fully healing him. However, everyone around her asks her to prioritize Asta’s safety, knowing he has the power to defeat Lucius. However, Mimosa and Asta are targeted by Moris Libardirt, who has now turned into a monstrous Paladin.

Just in the nick of time, several of Asta’s allies and former enemies show up on the battlefield. This includes some of the Magic Knights, the elves, and even mages from the Diamond Kingdom. With everyone’s help, she buys enough time to cast her Ultimate Magic and fully heal Asta. As Chapter 383 ends, Asta is back on his feet, stronger than ever. He thanks Mimosa for saving him and readies himself to fight Lucius once again. Yuno is still facing Lucius all by himself, but he is quickly draining his mana after acquiring Anti-Magic. Black Clover’s best duo will once again join hands to take down the enemy, with Asta likely getting his much-deserved spotlight in the Fall 2025 issue.