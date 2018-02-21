‘Black Clover’s New Opening Reveals Its Next Arc’s Villain

Black Clover recently wrapped up its second big arc, Dungeon Exploration, as it gathers a number of the Magic Knights at the Wizard King’s castle. Fans of the manga know what’s coming next, but the anime has already pulled back the curtain on the next big arc.

Fans have noticed that the visuals for the series’ opening credits have changed, and along with it, come many new faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the changes are brief, eagle eyed fans have noticed a new group of Wizards who popped up during the opening credits led by a man with a mysterious eye-patch. His name is Rades, and he’s got a grudge with the Royal Kingdom which will unveil itself over the coming Royal Capital arc.

Black Clover recently added members to the cast, starting with Aya Uchida, who is known for voicing Minami Kotori in Love Live! and Komaru Naegi in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School. She has been cast as the source of Yuno’s new power, Sylph, a tiny but powerful fairy spirit that recently debuted in the last episode of the series.

Along with Sylph, the series has added KENN as the voice Leopold Vermillion, a member of the Crimson Lions, Shouma Yamamoto as Noelle’s older brother and member of the Silver Eagles, Solid Silva, Yurika Aizawa as Noelle’s older sister and member of the Silver Eagles, Nebra Silva, Haruna Kakiage as Sol Marron, a member of the Blue Roses, Kousuke Toriumi as Hamon Caseus, a member of the Golden Dawn, and finally, Masayuki Akasuka as Siren Tium, a member of the Golden Dawn as well.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.