Here’s What Fans Are Saying About ‘Black Clover’s Renewal

Black Clover isn’t about to station its hype train just yet. The shonen anime has become one of Studio Pierrot’s top hits, and it seems Asta is planning to carry on with the Black Bulls long after season one wraps.

Yes, Black Clover is set to continue beyond its initial 51-episode order, and the Internet has a lot to say about the reveal.

The news went live this week after Crunchyroll reported Black Clover will continue airing this fall. The anime is slated to end its original episode slate in a few weeks, but it’ll pick back up in October.

As you might have guessed, the anime fandom has some things to say about the renewal, and shonen fans are going to bat over this new war. While some fans aren’t thrilled with the show continuing, plenty more are interested to see how the shonen will evolve moving forward.

Black Clover stands as one of Japan’s more popular manga, and audiences were thrilled when its anime license was picked up. The show premiered to mixed reviews as some shonen diehards questioned its rote story, and others were vocal about their disdain of Asta’s love of screaming. Still, the anime moved forward with Studio Pierrot, and its various arcs so far have peaked with moments capable of redeeming the magical title for fans worldwide.

So, how do you feel about this continuation?

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights.

The two young boys are determined to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Damn I feel bad for Black Clover fans, imagine enjoying a story and everyone else keeps attacking it for originality based on just initial impressions whilst not keeping the same energy for other series. Shame. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 3, 2018

People really dropped black clover on the first episode because of Asta’s Yelling ? ……. pic.twitter.com/cCwIMVubH2 — Koba~Chan? (@kobayashi_301) September 3, 2018

Black Clover is going past 51 episodes… the Captain Yami vs Licht fight established my faith in the series’ animation, but since then its been awful again. I’m hoping for a bigger budget this time around. https://t.co/N7ZLFBgu7T — MastarMedia (@MastarMedia) September 3, 2018

Black Clover >>> Mid Hero Academia — MINETA STAN MOOSH ✨ (@kxnzuki) September 2, 2018

