Black Clover Drops New 'Spade Kingdom' Arc Episode Synopses

Black Clover is back with a new arc, and fans have been waiting for this story to unfold for some time now. At last, the Spade Kingdom arc has moved forward, and it promises to be one of the show's best yet. Now, some new information about the arc has gone live, and fans have learned what some of its first episodes plan to do.

Recently, Black Clover went live with a slew of episode synopses for its new arc. It was there fans were told what will be going down in episodes 160 - 162. As it turns out, the Spade Kingdom is ready to ramp up its aggression, so that means Asta and his comrades will be gearing up to retaliate.

You can find the Black Clover episode titles and summaries down below, courtesy of BCspoiler:

"The Messenger of the Spade Kingdom" - Asta and Yuno were abandoned as babies in front of a church in the village of the Age at the board of the Clover Kingdom. The secret of Yuno's birth is revealed. Meanwhile, the HQ of the Golden Dawn is under attack by the wizards of the Spade kingdom who suddenly appeared in the absence of their vice captain, Yuno... The Golden Dawn, which is supposed to be the strongest in the Clover Kingdom, is being hunted down.

"The Power of Zeno" - The Golden Dawn in is in danger, and Yuno rushes to help. However, their HQ has been destroyed and many of their members were lying in a state of death. Yuno is furious at the situation... Additionally, Zenon Zogratis, aa wizard from Spade Kingdom and part of the Dark Triad who possess the power of a high-level demon, appears.

"The Great War Breaks Out" - While spending time in the Heart Kingdom, Asta decides to return to the hideout of the Black Bull. Suddenly, one of the three Dark Triads - Dante Zogratis - appears and attacks.

What do you make of these new synopses? Are you hyped for this Black Clover arc?