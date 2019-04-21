‘Black Clover’: Asta and Nolle Voice Actors Announce Engagement

It looks like congrats are in order for two favorite voice actors. If you are into the shonen scene, then you have surely heard of Black Clover. The anime has earned praise from fans around the world, and it turns out two of its actors are ready to tie the knot.

Over on Twitter, fans learned the English voice actors for Asta and Noelle are now engaged. Jill Harris shared the happy news with her followers when she shared a picture of her fiance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Went to the Renn Faire with my fiance today,” Harris wrote. “Did I mention that Dallas Reid and I are engaged? ‘Cause we are.”

Went to the Renn Faire with my fiancé today. Did I mention that @FortWorthReid and I are engaged? ‘Cause we are. pic.twitter.com/ljjPBRQmIy — Jill Harris (@jillybeannomnom) April 20, 2019

As you can see above, the couple posed for a quick photo at the festival, and Harris’ ring can be seen on display. A slew of fans and voice actors such as Monica Rial were quick to share their congrats, and those who ship Asta with Noelle have been living for the announcement.

After all, the couple is one of the most popular ships in Black Clover. Asta may not be ready to explore any romances for a bit, but Noelle has proved to be a worthy companion of his. The two Black Bulls have stuck through some difficult missions with each other, and plenty are hoping Asta ends up falling for Noelle before the magical series closes.

As for Harris and Reid, the voice acting pair are ready to take their love to the next level. If Asta’s magic is never giving up, then this couple would put all their power into love. And, if all goes well, then their wedding will be a celebration so big that even Yami gets jealous.

Have you sent the happy couple your congrats yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!