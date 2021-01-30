Black Clover Leaves Yuno on Heartbreaking Cliffhanger

✖

Black Clover leaves Yuno on a heartbreaking cliffhanger with the newest episode of the anime. Black Clover's anime is now making its way through the fan favorite Spade Kingdom arc, and the Spade Kingdom has made their first aggressive move by invading the Clover Kingdom and attacking the Golden Dawn. When we had last seen the Golden Dawn, they were struggling against the three Spade Kingdom Devil power hosts despite being the top Magic Knight company in the kingdom. Even as Yuno arrived to help, the newest episode clarified that the Clover Kingdom knights are far out of their depth this time.

The previous cliffhanger saw Xenon of the Dark Triad attacking the Golden Dawn's base, and it teased that we'd see Yuno's first real test as the Vice Captain. But after seeing the immense gap in power between Yuno and the Spade Kingdom's fighters, the end of Episode 161 sees the Golden Dawn and Yuno at a much more broken state than before.

(Photo: Pierrot)

After finding out that he's got a direct connection to Spade Kingdom royalty and is that kingdom's missing prince, Yuno has been thrown into a spiral. But he can't even let this news sit for long as he fights to protect his fellow Golden Dawn knights from Xenon and the other two Spade Kingdom fighters. Yuno manages to take down the other two fighters with some help from the others, but they're critically weakened.

Yuno wouldn't be a good match for Xenon's bone magic in good circumstances, so this is the worst interaction possible as a weakened Yuno is now match for Xenon's overwhelming power. In fact, he nearly kills Yuno along with everyone else in the Golden Dawn. If it wasn't for Vangeance's magic tree powers kicking in soon after, Yuno would have outright lost his life.

The end of the episode then confirms the worse for Yuno because while Vangeance's magic had saved him, Vangeance himself has been taken by the Spade Kingdom. The Golden Dawn has lost a number of their ranks in the fight, and Yuno himself is crushed by just how weak he was compared to this devil host. And this is really only the start of the war between the kingdoms.

What did you think of Black Clover's newest episode? Did you expect to see Yuno taking such a big loss here? How do you think Yuno will handle things moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!