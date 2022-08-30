Black Clover Explains What Happened to the Remaining Devils

Black Clover is now gearing up for the final war in the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series explained what happened to the devils left in the Underworld following the fight with the Dark Triad in the Spade Kingdom. It's been fifteen months following a major time skip leading into the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and it has since raised all sorts of questions as to how the Clover Kingdom is healing up following the intense fights in the Spade Kingdom. Unfortunately the newest update in this regard is only going to make things worse for the Magic Knights.

The fifteen month time skip had revealed that Asta had gotten much stronger since his fight with Lucifero, but there was a question as to what the leftover devils in the Underworld would get into following the failed Advent of Qliphoth. While it was revealed that Lucius Zogratis had successfully absorbed Lucifero into his own power, the newest chapter explains that Lucius has since used his power to purify the remaining devils in the underworld in order to fuse them with humans and create a powerful new set of warriors for the final holy war.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 335 of Black Clover picks up right after Asta takes a deadly blow from Lucius at the end of the previous chapter, and Noelle and Mimosa rush to the scene and try to help. They are soon intercepted by the brainwashed Sister Lily, and it's revealed that she now has access to Beelzebub's spatial magic power that Zenon Zogratis once had access to before his defeat. Lucius then explains that his soul magic had incarnated and purified this high ranking devil within Sister Lily's body. And in fact, he did that for the remaining Supreme Devils and the other devils scattered throughout the underworld floors.

As Lucius explains, humans who uses devils become immortal beings in and of themselves. Together with his purified power granting them divine new levels, these new warriors will be dubbed "Paladins" as they use his soul magic abilities together with the supreme devils' powers to become the toughest opponents in the series yet. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Asta and the others will be able to survive the final holy war to come.

What do you think of Black Clover bringing the devils back in this new way for the final war? How do you feel about Lucius as a villain so far?